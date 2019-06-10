NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic labeling machine market is expected to exhibit significant growth potential between 2019 and 2024



The automatic labeling machine market is expected to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024. The growth of packaging machinery industry, demand for automated labeling solutions, increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the requirement for packaging in the food industry, need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the automatic labeling machine market.



Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers to account for the largest share in the global automatic labeling machine market

Pressure-sensitive labeler is a highly versatile label solution that can be seen on nearly any type of product.Pressure-sensitive labeler provides the flexibility to create a label which can deliver value.



The advantages of self-adhesive labelers include its use as an easy and straight-forward solution, sustainable to harsh environments, more extensive choice of adhesives, and is economical in comparison with other labelers. The wide applications of self-adhesive labelers result in the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024.



Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to register at the highest CAGR in the global automatic labeling machine market

The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global automatic labeling machine market. This is because of the increasing pressure from the regulatory bodies, improving safety, prevent counterfeiting, and rising awareness among the customers for correct labeling of machines are the significant factors that would propel the growth in the pharmaceuticals industry for the automatic labeling machine market.



APAC contributed the highest market share in automatic labeling machine market in 2019

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest market share in 2019 because of the factors such growing per capita income with large-scale industrialization, increasing urbanization, and consumer awareness towards packaging solutions in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer products. Also, the availability of cheap labor and the need for automated solutions has enabled companies in these regions to achieve increased productivity in automatic labeling solutions and lesser capital investments.



In-depth interviews were conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the Automatic labeling machine market.

• By Company Level: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 40% , Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation Level: C – Level – 35%, D – Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 30% , RoW – 15 %



Major players included in the automatic labeling machine market are Krones (Germany), SACMI (Italy) and Sidel (Italy). The other key players in this market include companies such as HERMA (Germany), KHS (Germany), Fuji Seal (Japan), ProMach (US), Marchesini Group (Italy), IMA Group (Italy), Accutek (US), Barry-Wehmiller (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global automatic labeling machine market covers different segments, namely, type, industry, and geography.The market has been segmented based on type into self-adhesive/pressure-sensitive labelers, shrink sleeve/stretch-sleeve labelers and glue-based labelers.



Also, the automatic labeling machine market has been classified based on industry into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The report covers four major geographical regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on type, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the automatic labeling machine market.



The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the automatic labeling machine market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



