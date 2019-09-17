NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The automation testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period due to the Need to provide seamless end-user experience with reduced time-to-market

The global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2019 to USD 28.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Automated testing involves different types of testing, such as static and dynamic, used to automate testing scripts by running those scripts frequently. Wherein, static testing is used to examine the output or other project artifacts without executing it, and dynamic testing is used to examine codes through its execution. The dynamic testing further comprises functional and non-functional testing.



The web segment expected to hold a higher significant market share

Companies across verticals are increasingly relying on web applications, thereby increasing the dependency on the web to make their customers happier and increase their sales revenue and profit.Web applications undergo constant changes to meet evolving market demands and customer expectations.



Automated regression suites ensure quality across web versions while keeping the costs at an acceptable level and reducing the release cycle times, thereby helping companies remain competitive in their businesses.Automation testing of web applications involves testing of front-end or user interface of web applications running in a web browser.



Moreover, automation testing includes automating manual testing tasks, which are mostly time-consuming and error-prone. This type of testing is more accurate, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective as compared to manual testing.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical segment expected to hold a higher significant market share

Over the years, the BFSI vertical is going through a tremendous change in their modes of operation due to digitalization.The digital transformation efforts in the vertical are focused mainly on improvising customer experience, which can be catered further through automation of QA and testing.



Several organizations are experimenting with analytics, AI, and ML to optimize the automation of QA and test activities. This is evident from the fact that a US-based BFSI organization is using AI dashboard, which is helping agile teams work better, by providing easy project visibility to the stakeholders.

Furthermore, the increase in the demand for software development across interfaces and platforms is expected to drive the growth of the automation testing market in the BFSI vertical.Moreover, technological advancements, such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI, and ML, and their use in the software testing space to drive the demand for automation testing skills in project teams.



However, mid-tier and smaller financial service organizations are finding it hard to adopt it and hire the skills necessary to include agile methodologies in their projects.



North America expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of automation testing adoption.North America is likely to account for a substantial share of the global automation testing market during the forecast period.



The market growth in this region is driven primarily by the presence of large IT companies/users and rapid technological advancements, such as digitalization in the US and Canada.The presence of key players in automation testing market in the region is expected to be a significant factor driving the market growth in North America.



Key players, such as IBM, CA Technologies, Microsoft, SmartBear Software, Parasoft, Cigniti Technologies, and Eggplant with several startups in the region, are offering enhanced automation testing solutions, to cater to the needs of customers.

The major automation testing vendors include IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), SmartBear Software (US), Parasoft (US), Cigniti Technologies (US), Ranorex (Austria), Eggplant (US), Sauce Labs (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), Invensis Technologies (India), Keysight (CA), QA Mentor (US), Testim (US), Codoid (India), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Infostretch (US), ThinkSys (US), Astegic (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), QAsource (US), froglogic (Germany) and Worksoft (US).



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the automation testing market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the automation testing market by component (testing types (static and dynamic testing) and services), endpoint interface (mobile, web, desktop and embedded software) organization size, vertical, and region



