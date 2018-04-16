The automation testing market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7%

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377128



The global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 8.52 billion in 2018 to USD 19.27 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of mobile devices and technologies, increasing adoption of the DevOps methodology, and transforming testing by digital transformation, are some of the factors driving the automation testing market. In addition, automation testing increasing Return on Investment (RoI) is one of the biggest and most important factors resulting in the market growth. However, data protection and privacy concerns restrain the market growth.



Functional testing in the testing type segment is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period

Functional testing is a form of testing that tests how applications execute various functions with respect to functional requirements and user expectations.These functions are inclusive of various user actions, searches, user screens, data operations, business processes, and integrations.



Automated functional testing tools enable testers to create tests manually or by recording, and run the tests and analyze the test results by displaying a test log. The tests created by recording simulate user actions over the application's windows and menus.



Functional testing enables more applications to be tested within a shorter time span.It also provides access to objects, data, communication protocols, and operating systems, providing a test suite with greater depth and breadth.



Moreover, functional testing enables significant cost reduction and productivity improvement by simplifying testing and providing a unified user experience.



North America is expected to have the largest market size and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the automation testing market in 2018.The factors that are popularizing this growth include increasing adoption of agile frameworks, such as Scrum and SAFe, by organizations.



The APAC region is witnessing strong growth in terms of digital transformation.This is creating a huge demand for automation testing services, with an increase in the adoption of mobile technologies.



The mobile technology is said to be witnessing a robust growth rate, as the adoption of smartphones is on a steep rise in the APAC region.According to a report from Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) – "The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2017 report" – the APAC region would see growth in the average subscriber penetration rate, from 64% in 2016 to 74% by 2020.



This has given rise to the demand for testing in the mobility space.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

• By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, and APAC – 29%



The automation testing market includes various major vendors, such as as IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), SmartBear Software (US), Parasoft (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), and TestPlant (UK).



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the automation testing market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the automation testing market by testing type (functional and non-functional), services, endpoint interface, organization size, vertical, and region.



The automation testing market is segmented on the basis of testing type (functional and non-functional), services, endpoint interface, organization size, vertical, and region.



