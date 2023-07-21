The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2027| Integration of map contents in ADAS is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market to grow by USD 25,673.24 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Technology, and Geography. - Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Technology

AEBS



TPMS



PAS



LDWS And Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies by automotive OEMs and competition in the automotive industry. Many automotive OEMs are focusing on increasing the safety ratings of their vehicles and differentiating their products from their rivals. For example, in the US, the Public Roadway Traffic Security Organization (NHTSA) five-star well-being rating program focus on ADAS advancements like AEBS, FCWS, LDWS, TPMS, and reverse video systems. Many automotive OEMs in the US are launching new models which include ADAS technologies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (adas) market in l4 industry include Aisin Corp., Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aptiv Plc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (adas) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offering

Aisin Corp. - The company offers advanced driver assistance system solutions such as an Automated parking system, Automated emergency brake system, and Driver monitoring system.

The company offers advanced driver assistance system solutions such as an Automated parking system, Automated emergency brake system, and Driver monitoring system. Autoliv Inc. - The company offers advanced driver assistance system solutions such as the ADAS Platform for Software Defined Vehicles.

The company offers advanced driver assistance system solutions such as the ADAS Platform for Software Defined Vehicles. Continental AG - The company offers advanced driver assistance system solutions such as CRC 150 ADAS equipment.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The decline in sensor prices is a key factor driving the market growth. Due to widespread use in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, the price of displays has significantly decreased, which has allowed automotive OEMs to lower the entire cost of entertainment systems used in vehicles. Vendors are now able to develop affordable ADAS technology for clients due to the lower prices. Additionally, lowering the cost of cameras, radars, and LiDAR sensors is a key factor in ADAS product affordability. Compact products can be developed by manufacturers for a variety of customers. Hence, the decline in sensor prices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The integration of map contents in ADAS is a major trend in the market. The ADAS's functionality has been continuously improved by the automobile industry. For instance, TomTom International BV introduced the TomTom ADAS Map, a new data source that offers relevant map data to ADAS systems. The additional data source in the form of map content enables ADAS to plan and make choices that go beyond the limits of sensor technologies' line-of-sight capabilities. These advancements in the development of map content for ADAS will improve the functionality of ADAS solutions for automobiles. Hence, the integration of map contents in ADAS is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High costs associated with service and maintenance are significant challenges restricting market growth. The high repair costs have an impact on the adoption of ADAS in developing nations where consumers are price-conscious. Furthermore, to attract more customers in developing countries, the cost of ADAS service and maintenance should be reduced since rising economies are a significant factor in new car sales. For example, the cost of servicing and maintaining the radar sensors used in AEBS and ACC exceeds USD 900 in the US. Customers find this cost to be extremely exorbitant, which discourages them from choosing to use ADAS. Hence, the high costs are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market vendors

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,673.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.79 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aptiv Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

