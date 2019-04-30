The Automotive Audio Speakers Market to 2023; Led by Alpine Electronics, Bose Corp, Harman Intl Industries, JVC KENWOOD Corp, and Pioneer Corp
Apr 30, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive audio speaker market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers is one of the key factors driving the growth of global automotive audio speaker market. In commercial vehicles, aftermarket speakers are used for reducing the manufacturing costs because of its low cost.
Therefore, the demand for aftermarket products with additional features is growing among rising consumer preferences for better features and sound quality. This will lead to increase in the growth of the global automotive audio speaker market during the forecast period.
Increased R&D to deliver superior products
One of the growth drivers of the global automotive audio speaker market is the increased R&D to deliver superior products. The development in next-generation audio systems is expected to drive the growth of the automotive audio speaker market during the forecast period.
Design complexities and high costs of advanced automotive audio systems
One of the challenges in the growth of global automotive audio speaker market is the design complexities and high costs of advanced automotive audio systems. The high price of advanced automotive audio systems makes vehicle unaffordable to many prospective customers which can hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Various manufacturers in the market are focusing on developing an innovative technology that can transduce a car's interior to produce high-fidelity audio through forced vibrations.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Alpine Electronics Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Harman International Industries Inc.
- JVC KENWOOD Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
Topics Covered
