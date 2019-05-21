NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The increasing awareness of automotive safety in this industry is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry has been actively taking measures for improving road safety for preventing accidents and reducing injuries. In addition, automotive manufacturers are increasingly focusing on integrating passive safety systems with active safety systems including airbags, seatbelts, emergency braking systems, and night vision systems as they reduce the impact of accidents. As a result, the growing demand for safety systems will eventually drive the automotive camera cleaning systems market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the automotive camera cleaning systems market will register a CAGR of almost 33% by 2023.







The entry-level and mid-sized passenger car segments of developed economies are significantly adopting ADAS technologies such as AEBS, adaptive cruise control devices, lane departure warning systems, and others. This adoption trend is expected to shift toward emerging economies during the forecast period.



Low consumer awareness remains the crucial inhibitor for the demand for camera cleaning systems. Automotive manufacturers offering the camera cleaning technology don not advertise these systems like they do for other automotive devices. This will hamper the growth of the market.



The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



