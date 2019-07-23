NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive camshaft position sensor is a type of engine sensor used to determine the camshaft position, based on which, the intake and exhaust valves are controlled. This automotive camshaft position sensor market analysis considers sales from passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive camshaft position sensor APAC Europe North America. South America and MEA. In 2018, the passenger cars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of DOHC engines in passenger cars across the world will play a significant role in the passenger cars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive camshaft position sensor market report also looks at factors such as continuous improvements in automotive engines, increasing adoption of DOHC engines, and stringent emission control regulations. However, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, supply-demand imbalance amid demand uncertainties across the supply chain, and stray magnetic field interference in camshaft position sensors may hamper the growth of the automotive camshaft position sensor industry over the forecast period.

Adoption of DOHC engines



With the aim to enhance the combustion, volumetric efficiency, and power output of the engine, automotive engine manufacturers are increasing the number of valves used in the engine. The efficient functioning of multiple engine valves can be achieved by using DOHC, which has two camshafts with two camshaft position sensors on each shaft. Thus, the adoption of DOHC engines is increasing significantly, which will fuel the growth of the automotive camshaft position sensor market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Development of smart position sensors



The automotive camshaft position sensors have undergone several changes from contact sensors to contactless sensors and to the latest magnetic position sensors. Moreover, the market has recently witnessed the emergence of smart sensor technology which allows the direct position sensing of a metallic target by eliminating the need for magnets. Such smart technology is expected to be adopted in camshaft position sensors, which will positively impact the growth of the automotive camshaft position sensor market.



With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive camshaft position sensor market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive camshaft position sensor manufacturers, that include Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA.



Also, the automotive camshaft position sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



