NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The augmented demand from APAC is one of the critical factors expected to boost the automotive die-stamping equipment market. The increase in the investments for electric vehicles will be a key factor for the growth of the die-stamping equipment market in the Chinese automotive sector. Other Asian economies including Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have also witnessed a drastic increase in FDI for the automotive sector coupled with several government initiatives for boosting the manufacturing sector. This will further lead the automotive die-stamping equipment market to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the automotive die-stamping equipment market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387026/?utm_source=PRN







Market Overview

Use of lightweight metals in automotive industry

One of the growth drivers of the global automotive die-stamping equipment market is the use of lightweight metals in automotive industry. The automotive industry is shifting toward the adoption of lightweight aluminum die-stamped products due to stringent government regulations which will increase the demand for servo stamping presses.

Increased price competition

One of the challenges in the growth of the global automotive die-stamping equipment market is the increased price competition. The availability of low-cost-die-stamping equipment and the increase in demand for refurnished die-stamping equipment have drastically affected the sales of new die-stamping equipment.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive die-stamping equipment market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are collaborating with automotive manufacturers to develop cold stamping machinery that can handle ultra-high-strength steels. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387026/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

