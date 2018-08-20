NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in demand for ICE vehicles and off-highway equipment to upsurge the growth of the automotive differential market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486765







The automotive differential market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for the vehicles (PC, LCVs, HCVs). The automotive differential market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% from 2018 to 2025. From a market size of USD 22.51 billion in 2018, it is projected to reach a market size of USD 30.17 billion by 2025. Major factors driving the growth of this market include the demand for ICE and Off highway vehicles. However, a major restraint for the differential market is the increasing demand for hybrid propulsion light-duty vehicles in developed countries.







Increase in demand for SUVs and premium cars to boost the AWD/4WD drive type positively impacting the differential market.



The AWD/4WD systems are primarily used in the premium segment cars and SUVs.Improving economic conditions, increasing industrialization, and improved living standards of the consumers around the world have increased the demand for premium segment cars and SUVs.







Following this demand-led growth, key OEMs have begun to focus on the development of customer-centric SUVs, compact SUVs, or MUV models. These factors would consequently influence the market for multi-wheel drive systems, which in turn would drive the demand for the automotive differential.







Electronic limited slip differential to be the fastest growing differential type of the automotive differential market.







The differentials are now getting replaced by the Electronic Limited Slip Differential (ELSD).The ELSD system provides sufficient torque to each wheel with the help of an electronic control unit.







The system is useful in case of slippage, as the extra torque is transferred to the wheels with the most traction. The system offers better handling during high-speed curves and lane changes.







Asia Oceania to be the largest growing market for Automotive Differential Market



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive differential market and is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.Asia Oceania is projected to lead owing to the large vehicle production compared to other regions.







Asia Oceania contributed about 50–55% of the global vehicle production in 2017. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Vehicle production in Asia Oceania grew from 45.6 million units in 2012 to 53.4 million units in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.18% over a period of 5 years. With increase in the vehicle production, the demand for the differential is projected to grow at a significant rate.







The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%



• By Designation – C level – 30%, Director level – 30%, Others – 40%



• By Region – North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, RoW – 10%







The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:



• GKN (UK)



• Eaton (Ireland)



• American Axle (US)



• JTEKT (Japan),



• Dana (US)



• BorgWarner (US)



• Linamar (Canada)



• Schaeffler (Germany)



• ZF (Germany)



• Continental (Germany)







Research Coverage



The automotive differential market has been segmented on the basis of drive type (front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and AWD/4WD), differential type (open differential, locking differential, limited-slip differential, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and torque vectoring differential), aftermarket components (differential bearings, differential gears, and differential case), on highway vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks), off-highway vehicle (construction & mining equipment, agriculture tractors, forklifts), hybrid vehicle (HEV and PHEV) and region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW).







Reasons to Buy the Report:







The report provides insights with reference to the following points:



• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for automotive differential across regions.



• Product Development/Innovation: The report offers detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the global automotive differential market.



• Market Diversification: The report provides detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the global automotive differential market.



• Competitive Assessment: The report provides an in-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the global automotive differential market.



• Aftermarket: The report covers the automotive differential aftermarket for key components at regional level.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486765







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

