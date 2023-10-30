The automotive engine oil level sensor market size to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2023 to 2028, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Cummins Inc., General Motors Co., ifm electronic gmbh, and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive engine oil level sensor market is estimated to grow by USD 1.33 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31%. The automotive engine oil level sensor market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive engine oil level sensor market are Amphenol Corp., Cebi International SA, Cummins Inc., General Motors Co., Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Holykell Sensor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, Niterra Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Sensors, Schaeffler AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., SMD Fluid Controls, TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toyota Industries Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Oil Level Sensor Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Cummins Inc.: The company offers automotive engine oil level sensor for applications like continuous running engines.

The company offers automotive engine oil level sensor for applications like continuous running engines. General Motors Co.: The company automotive engine oil level sensor through its subsidiary ACDelco such as ACDelco Engine Oil Level Sensor D8055.

The company automotive engine oil level sensor through its subsidiary ACDelco such as ACDelco Engine Oil Level Sensor D8055. ifm electronic gmbh: The company offers automotive engine oil level sensor such as Continuous level sensor LR8010.

The company offers automotive engine oil level sensor such as Continuous level sensor LR8010. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC accounts for 53% of market growth. The raised demand and sales of automobiles in China, Japan, South Korea, and India make APAC a predominant region in the global automotive engine oil level sensor market.

Download sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Specially developed ultrasonic level sensors for diesel and biodiesel vehicles are the key factor driving the growth of the market. Ultrasonic fuel level sensors are mainly created for diesel and biodiesel vehicles, but these sensors can also be used in other vehicles.

Ultrasonic fuel level sensors are mainly created for diesel and biodiesel vehicles, but these sensors can also be used in other vehicles. Key Trend - HELLAs combi sensor for oil quality and oil level management

- HELLAs combi sensor for oil quality and oil level management Major Challenges - A favorable environment supporting EV adoption globally

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The OEMs segment is a crucial driver for the global automotive engine oil level sensor market, and the growing adoption of vehicles such as passenger cars and others for everyday commuting or long-distance traveling is encouraging the adoption of exhaust systems across the globe.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

The global automotive engine oil market size is estimated to grow by 1,016.72 million L between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The automotive engine oil cooler market size is expected to increase by 2481 actual units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.39%.

Automotive Engine Oil Level Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio