The automotive exhaust system market size is to grow by USD 23.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive exhaust system market is estimated to grow by USD 23.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This key factor for the growth of the region is rising vehicle market penetration in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and India. Automobile manufacturers in the region offer automobiles with improved exhaust systems that reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere. Furthermore, many APAC economies are changing emissions standards to keep up with advanced automotive countries. The rapid economic development of emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in a notable rise in per capita income. As a result, it has increased the purchasing power of consumers and led to an increase in automobile sales in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The automotive exhaust system market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Automotive exhaust system market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

The increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys is driving the growth of the automotive exhaust system market. The use of tubular steel exhaust manifolds is increasing among automakers for their entry-level vehicles as it helps to improve the overall efficiency of the exhaust system. The choice of material for manufacturing the exhaust manifold holds significant importance as it directly affects the reliability and durability of the entire exhaust system. Therefore, the use of stainless steel in mass-produced vehicles such as automobiles is increasing, which is driving the growth of the global automotive exhaust system market.

The high cost associated with exhaust systems is a key factor challenging the growth of the market. The automotive industry is experiencing a significant integration of electronics into the design, development, and manufacturing processes of vehicles. This integration is accompanied by increased utilization of advanced materials and the adoption of advanced techniques and machinery. As a result of these changes, modern automobiles have become safer, more energy efficient, and more fuel efficient. However, these trends in the industry are also contributing to the rising costs of vehicles. Hence, all these factors will challenge the growth of the global automotive exhaust system market.

Key Trends

Developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters are the major trend shaping the automotive exhaust system market. Continuous advancements are being made in the structural design, materials, and functionality of automotive catalytic converters. These developments in automotive catalytic converters are enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of automobile exhaust systems. Currently, a new prototype of an advanced catalytic converter is in the process of development. This prototype design will minimize the use of metal, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and lower manufacturing costs. In addition, rare metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum are very expensive, so reducing the consumption of these metals can significantly reduce the cost of manufacturing catalytic converters. Hence, these developments are positively influencing the growth of the global automotive exhaust system market.

Company Profiles

The automotive exhaust system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Akrapovic d.d., Benteler International AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Eisenmann Exhaust Systems GmbH, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hexadex Ltd., Hirotec Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., REMUS Innovation GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Thunder Exhaust System Co. Ltd, and Tenneco Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The automotive exhaust system market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), fuel type (gasoline and diesel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the passenger car segment in emerging and developing countries like India , China , and ASEAN nations is a key factor driving the growth of the passenger car segment within the automotive exhaust system industry. Furthermore, stringent regulations on vehicle emissions in the automotive market are driving the introduction of more effective exhaust systems.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Exhaust System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akrapovic d.d., Benteler International AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Eisenmann Exhaust Systems GmbH, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hexadex Ltd., Hirotec Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., REMUS Innovation GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Thunder Exhaust System Co. Ltd, and Tenneco Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

