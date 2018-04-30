NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing vehicle production and increasing vehicle parc are driving the global automotive filters market



The automotive filters OE market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from USD 2.93 billion in 2018 to USD 3.94 billion by 2025. The increasing vehicle production is the major driving factor for the growth in automotive filter market. The automotive filters aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.14% from 2018 to 2025, to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 21.53 billion in 2018. The increasing vehicle parc and average miles driven every year across all regions are projected to be the major factors driving the growth of the automotive filters aftermarket.

On the other hand, the major factor hindering the growth of the automotive filters aftermarket is the increasing installation rate of non-replaceable filters as this will reduce the number of units replaced during the entire vehicle life.



Synthetic media air filters are estimated to show the fastest growth in air filters market during the forecast period

The market for synthetic media air filters is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, by value, as this type of filters is more efficient than the cellulose media filters.They are mostly installed in premium passenger cars and high-performance trucks to enhance the engine performance.



Synthetic media filters have various advantages when compared with cellulose media filters, such as smaller size, water resistant, increased airflow, and higher performance.Moreover, due to the better airflow for combustion, these filters result in higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.



Thus, upcoming vehicle emission norms would encourage OEMs to install synthetic media air filters in their vehicles.



HEV segment is estimated to have the largest share in electric & hybrid vehicle filters market

The HEV segment is projected to have the largest market share in the electric & hybrid vehicle filters market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The sales of HEV is the highest in Asia Oceania region followed by North America.



The sales of HEVs is higher than BEVs or PHEVs as the cost of HEVs are the same as gasoline or diesel variants; whereas, BEVs and PHEVs come under the premium vehicle segment. In HEV, filters such as dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, and cooling air particle filter are additionally equipped apart from the traditional ICE vehicle filters such as air, fuel, oil, and cabin filters.



North America and Asia Oceania are estimated to dominate the automotive filters aftermarket

In terms of value, North America is estimated to be the largest aftermarket; whereas, Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.The automotive filters aftermarket in North America is driven by the factors such as people's awareness about the advantages offered by the filter and the people's practice of do-it-yourself service in the region.



On the other hand, the market growth in Asia Oceania can be attributed to the second largest vehicle parc and the increasing sales of vehicles across the region.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type –Tier-1 - 20%, Tier-2 - 50%, and OEMs-30%

• By Designation — C level - 25 %, D level – 60%, Other- 15%

• By Region — North America - 25%, Europe -40%, Asia Oceania – 30%, and RoW – 5%



The key companies profiled in the study are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Donaldson (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Sogefi (Italy), Denso (Japan), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden), ACDelco (US), Hengst (Germany) and K&N Engineering (US).



Research Coverage

The report estimates the size of the automotive filters market, by volume and value, based on filter type (air, fuel, oil, cabin, coolant, brake dust filter, oil separator, transmission, and steering filter), ICE vehicle type (PC, LCV, trucks, and bus), fuel filter by fuel type (gasoline, diesel), air filter by media type (cellulose, synthetic), cabin filter by material (particle, activated carbon, and electrostatic), EV type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), EV filter type (air, fuel, oil, cabin, brake dust filter, transmission, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, and cooling air particle filter).The automotive filters aftermarket is segmented by filter type (air, fuel, oil, cabin, coolant, and transmission filter) and regions (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW).



In addition, the report estimates the market for aftermarket (North America, Europe, Asia Oceania, and RoW).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• In-depth EV filters coverage: The report gives in-depth market sizing of electric & hybrid vehicle filter types such as air, fuel, oil, cabin, brake dust filter, transmission, and dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, and cooling air particle filter.

• Extensive country level coverage: The country level automotive filters aftermarket is covered by filter type (air, fuel, oil, cabin, coolant, and transmission filter).

• Detailed OE filters coverage: This report gives market sizing of the automotive filters by filter type (air, fuel, oil, cabin, coolant, brake dust filter, oil separator, transmission, and steering filter).

• Detailed coverage by material: This report gives market sizing of the automotive filters by material type for air (Cellulose, synthetic) and cabin filter (Particle, activated carbon, electrostatic).

• Market Size: The report gives in-depth market sizing and forecasts up to seven years with third level segmentation.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for automotive filters across all major regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the automotive filters market.

• Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the automotive filters market.

• Company profiles: The report provides detailed information and in-depth analysis of key players of automotive filters based on their business strategy excellence and strength of product portfolio.



