The Automotive Glass Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2022 to 2027|The increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs to drive growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive glass market is expected to increase by USD 4. 72 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%, according to Technavio – Download the Sample Report

Automotive Glass Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Glass Market

Vendors : 15+, Including AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles), type (laminated glass, tempered glass, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Automotive glass market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Automotive Glass Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs is a key factor driving market growth. Luxury and premium cars are offering the highest levels of safety and comfort to their passengers. Passenger comfort has been further improved by the introduction of advanced safety and comfort systems. As a result, demand for improved vehicle safety and comfort has increased, and demand for luxury and premium cars is increasing. In addition, developing countries such as India and China have also adopted the use of sunroofs in automobiles, greatly increasing the popularity of sunroofs. In the US, for example, sales of the Cadillac CTS, a luxury car model with a panoramic sunroof, increased by about 55% in 2021 compared to 2020. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing popularity of innovative automotive glass is a major trend in the market. Solar reflective glass is replacing traditional glass in vehicles due to its many benefits. This special glass absorbs infrared radiation, keeping the cabin cooler and more comfortable for the passengers. It also protects the interior trim from the harmful effects of UV rays. In addition, solar reflective glass enhances the appearance of vehicles and satisfies consumers' aesthetic desires. These technologies provide reliability, reduce vehicle weight and ensure compliance with crash test regulations. As a result, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may adopt artificial glass concepts to further enhance safety and comfort features while reducing vehicle weight. The growing popularity of innovative automotive glass products, such as solar reflective glass and Gorilla Glass technology contributes to this trend. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The sharp decline in automobile production and sales will be a significant challenge restricting market growth. The automotive glass market is influenced by passenger and commercial vehicle production and distribution. From 2017 to 2021, countries such as China, India, Japan, and the United States experienced a decline in vehicle sales, impacting overall vehicle production and sales. As a result, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face increased inventory costs and are forced to reduce production. This slowdown in vehicle sales and production could adversely affect demand for auto parts and components, including glass. Therefore, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales is expected to restrict construction dumpers' market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive glass market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Glass Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive glass market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive glass market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive glass market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive glass market vendors

Automotive Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., AGP Group, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Auto Glass Inc., PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive glass market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive glass market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Light commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Light commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Medium and heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Medium and heavy commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Medium and heavy commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Medium and heavy commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Laminated glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Laminated glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Laminated glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Laminated glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Laminated glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Tempered glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Tempered glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Tempered glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Tempered glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Tempered glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 119: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 AGP Group

Exhibit 124: AGP Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: AGP Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: AGP Group - Key offerings

12.5 Benson Auto Glass LLC

Exhibit 127: Benson Auto Glass LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Benson Auto Glass LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Benson Auto Glass LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Exhibit 134: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 135: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key news



Exhibit 137: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Segment focus

12.8 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 139: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Gauzy Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Gauzy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Gauzy Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Gauzy Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 153: Gentex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Gentex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Gentex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 158: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 162: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Webasto SE

Exhibit 172: Webasto SE - Overview



Exhibit 173: Webasto SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Webasto SE - Key offerings

12.17 Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

