The Automotive Lighting Market is to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% from 2022 to 2027; The rise in penetration of LED lighting to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive lighting market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 9.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,415.24 million during the forecast period. The rise in penetration of LED lighting is a key factor driving the automotive lighting market. First introduced in 2007, LED headlights were initially intended for luxury vehicles due to their high cost. Mid-range cars rely on halogen and xenon lamps, which have disadvantages such as energy savings, heat generation, and glare that affect visibility. As a result, automakers switched to LEDs because of their adaptability and benefits, such as adaptive high beams that won't cause glare and selective part dimming to match the environment. Moreover, LED technology initially flourished in luxury cars, and reduced costs and fuel efficiency are now driving them to popularity in mid-range vehicles. Exterior LED lighting, especially in the headlights and taillights, offers growth opportunities for the luxury and mid-range automotive market. Hence, the rise in penetration of LED lighting is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Automotive Lighting Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is a major trend in the market. The growing focus on sustainable energy and eco-friendly measures to reduce CO2 emissions has increased the focus on EVs. Many car manufacturers prefer LED lighting systems to optimize energy consumption. LEDs consume a quarter less energy than traditional lighting, making them a prudent choice for electric vehicles. Since electric cars rely on electricity stored in batteries, energy-saving lighting systems become very important. AI-powered systems are also being integrated by EV manufacturers to improve lighting efficiency.

Furthermore, government subsidies, reduced prices of battery electric vehicles, and cost-effective electric vehicle models are the main factors driving the demand for electric vehicles globally. The expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, increased consumer awareness, and the potential to ban fossil fuel vehicles are continuing to drive electric vehicle adoption globally. Hence, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Automotive Lighting Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the automotive lighting market are FLEX N GATE Corp, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and LG Corp.

Osram- The company offers automotive lighting such as ZEUDE265, 5P series, and ZEUBE265 2CA.

The company offers automotive lighting such as ZEUDE265, 5P series, and ZEUBE265 2CA. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers automotive lighting such as LED Headlamps, Discharge Headlamps, and Halogen Headlamps.

The company offers automotive lighting such as LED Headlamps, Discharge Headlamps, and Halogen Headlamps. Marelli Holdings Co Ltd - The company offers automotive lighting such as miniature lasers, micro-electrical mechanical systems, organic light diodes, and specialized LED.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Automotive Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,415.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled FLEX N GATE Corp, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and LG Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

