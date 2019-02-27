NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing vehicle production and rising demand for raw materials and components will drive the automotive logistics market.



The automotive logistics market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.55%. Growing vehicle production, which increases the demand for raw materials and components, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.



Roadways is estimated to be the largest automotive logistics market, by mode of transport

Roadways is the preferred mode of transport for goods over short and medium distances.It is one of the most cost-effective and flexible modes of transportation.



The use of roadways helps reduce the handling expenses of logistics service providers.In addition, roadways offers connectivity to remote areas within a country.



In multimodal transportation, roadways plays a key role in transporting goods to and from port, rail, and airport.Roadways is ideal for moving small quantities of goods to widely dispersed markets.



Thus, roadways is estimated to be the largest segment, by mode of transport.



Inbound logistics is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Tier1/Tier2 companies procure raw materials from suppliers and manufacture components.These components are then transported by Tier1/Tier2 companies to OEMs with the help of logistics providers.



In addition, logistics service providers also offer warehouse services to ensure the components are transported to OEMs efficiently.Most of the OEMs now deploy Just in Time (JIT) and Just in Sequence (JIS) assembly line production.



As components are manufactured by various suppliers, inbound logistics has the largest share among the automotive logistics services.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market for automotive logistics during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania has emerged as a hub for automotive production in recent years because of changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income of the middle-class, and cost advantages for OEMs. China is the largest contributor, in terms of vehicle production, in the Asia Oceania region and accounted for approximately 24.9% of the global vehicle production in 2017. With the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, China plans to improve infrastructure connectivity in East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and Europe. The launch of the OBOR project augurs well for the automotive logistics industry as it would lead to seamless connectivity. Similarly, the Indian Railways is working toward 6 dedicated freight corridors across the eastern and western regions of the country. Therefore, Asia Oceania is estimated to hold the largest share in the automotive logistics market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 20%, Tier II - 20%, OEMs - 30% and Logistics Companies – 30%

• By Designation: C level - 40%, D level - 35%, Others – 25%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia Oceania - 35%, RoW- 10%



Note: **Others includes sales, marketing, and product managers for logistics services.

*Tier I are system suppliers to OEM, Tier II are component suppliers to Tier I, OEMs are automobile manufacturers, and Logistics companies are logistics service providers.



The automotive logistics market is consolidated and dominated by a few global players.The key players in the market are DHL (Germany), XPO (US), SNCF (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Ryder (US), CEVA (UK), Imperial (South Africa), Panalpina (Switzerland), and Expeditors (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the automotive logistics market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The automotive logistics market has been segmented on the basis of activity (warehouse, transportation), logistics service (inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics, and aftermarket logistics), distribution (domestic, international), mode of transport (roadways, railways, maritime, airways), and region [Asia Oceania (China, Japan, India, South Korea), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Turkey, and Rest of Europe), and North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), and Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, and RoW Others).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Size, by mode of transport: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025 in terms of value, by mode of transport (roadways, railways, maritime, airways).

• Market Size, by logistics service, by country: The report offers in-depth market sizing (value) and forecast up to 2025 for key countries in each region, by logistics services such as inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics, and aftermarket logistics.

• The report provides "market share" of the leading players in the automotive logistics market.

• The report provides "competitive leadership mapping" that profiles key players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.

• The report also provides "Revenue Impact" section that helps the automotive logistics service providers to understand the key impacting factors for automotive logistics market.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for automotive logistics across regions.



