The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2022 to 2027 | 5 years (2017-2021) historic industry size, segmentation, and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive repair and maintenance services market size is forecast to increase by USD 93.19 billion from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.84%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing preference for road transportation, the availability of automotive repair financing and insurance, and the need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market - Vendor Scope

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., ALL-TECH Transmission Inc., Apex Tool Group LLC, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Auto Repair, Belron International Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CarMax Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group Plc, Jiffy Lube International Inc., Monro Inc., myTVS Accessories, Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd., Rust-Oleum Corp., Sumitomo Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Robert Bosch GmbH and Vendor Offering for any 2 Vendors.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also analyses the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by type (internal combustion engine and electric), service (tires, wear and tear parts, collision body, batteries, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth in the internal combustion engine segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth in the segment is due to the increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in developed and developing countries. The key factors contributing to the growth of the segment are the increasing popularity of petrol vehicles and the increasing production of oil and shale gas. Furthermore, the growing demand for shared mobility is also one of the factors driving up the annual maintenance costs of taxis or shared vehicles. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market - Market Dynamics

Key drivers- The growing preference for road transportation is a key factor driving the market growth. This growth is due to the increase in the use of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty vehicles in emerging countries. In addition, companies are choosing roadways as a reliable mode of transportation for their products due to the lack of sufficient freight services. Vehicles must travel long distances every day to deliver packages, leading to wear and tear of vehicles. As a result, it encourages vendors to offer services dedicated to fleet operators. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The use of 3D printing for repair is an emerging trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- The rise in demand for electric vehicles is a major challenge restricting market growth.

Find more insights on trends and challenges in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive repair and maintenance services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive repair and maintenance services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive repair and maintenance services market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive repair and maintenance services market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The automotive rack and pinion steering system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.25 billion. The automotive rack and pinion steering system market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger car and commercial vehicle), type (electronic, electro-hydraulic, hydraulic, and manual), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive slack adjuster market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 639.33 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (automatic slack adjuster and manual slack adjuster), vehicle type (heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing emphasis on road safety and accident reduction is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., ALL-TECH Transmission Inc., Apex Tool Group LLC, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Auto Repair, Belron International Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CarMax Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group Plc, Jiffy Lube International Inc., Monro Inc., myTVS Accessories, Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd., Rust Oleum Corp., Sumitomo Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive repair and maintenance services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive repair and maintenance services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Internal combustion engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Internal combustion engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Internal combustion engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Internal combustion engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Internal combustion engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Tires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Tires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wear and tear parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wear and tear parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wear and tear parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wear and tear parts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wear and tear parts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Collision body - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Collision body - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Collision body - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Collision body - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Collision body - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 ALL-TECH Transmission Inc.

Exhibit 123: ALL-TECH Transmission Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ALL-TECH Transmission Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ALL-TECH Transmission Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Apex Tool Group LLC

Exhibit 126: Apex Tool Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Apex Tool Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Apex Tool Group LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Exhibit 129: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Ashland Auto Repair

Exhibit 133: Ashland Auto Repair - Overview



Exhibit 134: Ashland Auto Repair - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Ashland Auto Repair - Key offerings

12.8 Belron International Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Belron International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Belron International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Belron International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Bridgestone Corp.

Exhibit 139: Bridgestone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Bridgestone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Bridgestone Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Bridgestone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Bridgestone Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 CarMax Inc.

Exhibit 144: CarMax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: CarMax Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: CarMax Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: CarMax Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: CarMax Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 149: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Firestone Complete Auto Care

Exhibit 153: Firestone Complete Auto Care - Overview



Exhibit 154: Firestone Complete Auto Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Firestone Complete Auto Care - Key offerings

12.13 Halfords Group Plc

Exhibit 156: Halfords Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: Halfords Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Halfords Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Halfords Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Jiffy Lube International Inc.

Exhibit 160: Jiffy Lube International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Jiffy Lube International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Jiffy Lube International Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Monro Inc.

Exhibit 163: Monro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Monro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Monro Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Exhibit 169: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key news



Exhibit 172: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio