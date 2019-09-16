The automotive screen wash market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Screen Wash Products Market: About this market

This automotive screenwash products market analysis considers sales from both aftermarket and OEM end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive screenwash products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the aftermarket segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high-population of vehicle-in-use and increasing demand for screenwash fluid as a DIY product will play a significant role in the aftermarket segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive screenwash products market report looks at factors such the growing demand for aftermarket automotive cleaning products, improvements in screen wash quality and rise in consumers preferring online purchase of automotive aftermarket product. However, slowdown in automobile sales worldwide, stringent regulations related to automotive screen wash solvents and counterfeit screenwash products and solutions may hamper the growth of the automotive screenwash products industry over the forecast period.



Global Automotive Screen Wash Products Market: Overview

Improvements in screen wash quality

The improvements in screenwash quality are a major reason for the growth of the automotive screenwash products market. The quality of screenwash chemicals and solvents has improved considerably. For instance, automotive screenwash products now have a high concentration of powerful cleansing agents which help to improve the effectiveness of these products. The use of specialty chemicals in modern screenwash fluids enable effective cleaning even in extreme climate conditions. Such improvements are resulting in a higher selling price and consumer willingness to pay more for better quality products. These developments are expected to drive the automotive screen wash market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Availability of instant windshield washer tablets

Instant windshield washer tablets are made up of fragrant detergent chemicals using environment-friendly, biodegradable, and phosphate-free formula. These tablets instantly dissolve in water leaving no residue. The chemical solvents present in these tablets help in providing superior cleaning and fresher look. Instant windshield washer tablets are increasingly available online leading to a higher uptake of screenwash products for automotive applications. A growing number of such products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive screenwash products market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive screenwash products manufacturers, that include 3M Co., General Motors Co., Guangzhou Getsun Car Care Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KIK Custom Products Inc., Malco Products SBC, Mothers Inc., Niteo Products LLC, SONAX GmbH, Turtle Wax Inc.

Also, the automotive screenwash products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



