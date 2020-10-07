The Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market is expected to grow by $ 1.81 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 1.81 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost pressure faced by OEMs leading to higher investments in R&D and testing, rise in demand for automobile restoration, and use of automatic transmission vehicles. In addition, cost pressure faced by OEMs leading to higher investments in R&D and testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Testing centers and body shops

• Tier-1 suppliers

• OEMs



By Geographical Landscapes

• US

• Mexico

• Canada



This study identifies the development of engine torque pulse simulation (ETPS) dynamometer as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems and enforcement of newer emission norms by governments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America covers the following areas:

• Automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America sizing

• Automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America forecast

• Automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America industry analysis





