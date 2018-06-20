LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stringent emission regulations and increasing gasoline turbocharger penetration will drive the automotive turbocharger market globally



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4411875



The automotive turbocharger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market in 2018 is estimated to be USD 16.87 billion and is projected to reach USD 31.61 billion by 2025. The growth of the automotive turbocharger market is influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences for greater power generating vehicles, stringent emission regulations in regions such as Europe and North America, and the upcoming regulation in Asian countries such as China and India. Some of the market restraining factors are the declining share of diesel vehicle and the increasing demand for battery electric vehicle.

Passenger car is estimated to have the fastest growing market for automotive turbocharger market, by vehicle type

The Passenger Car segment is expected to be the fastest growing market. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) the global production of passenger cars increased 20% from 2011 to 2016 from 59.9 million units to 73.4 million units. The installation of turbocharger in diesel cars is very high, whereas the installation of gasoline turbochargers is growing at a significant rate. Considering the increasing vehicle production and the increasing installation of turbochargers, passenger cars will have the fastest growth rate in the turbochargers market.



Asia Oceania to dominate the automotive turbocharger market

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for automotive turbochargers.The automotive industry in the Asia Oceania region has been dynamic over the past few years and has seen an increase in the annual production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



As a result, in the recent years, Asia Oceania has emerged as a hub for automobile production.With the increasing vehicle production and increasing demand for greater power generating vehicles, the demand for turbocharger will also increase in the Asia Oceania turbocharger market.



These factors combined, Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest automotive turbocharger market over the forecast period.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 - 55%, Tier-2 - 15%, and OEMs - 30%

• By Designation: D level – 45%, C level - 34 % Others- 21%

• By Region: Asia Oceania – 35%, North America - 25%, Europe – 25%, and RoW – 15%



Note: "Others" includes sales, marketing, and product managers.



Company tiers are based on the value chain; revenue of the company is not considered.



Tier I are Turbocharger manufacturers, while Tier II are suppliers of turbocharger and its components.



Automotive turbocharger market consists of manufacturers such as Honeywell (US), BorgWarner (US), MHI (Japan), IHI (Japan), and Continental (Germany).



Research Coverage

The automotive turbocharger market is segmented By Technology (VGT, Wastegate, Electric turbocharger), By Vehicle type (Passenger car, LCV, Truck, Bus), By Off-highway application (Agricultural tractor, Construction equipment, Locomotive), By Hybrid vehicle(HEV, PHEV), By Fuel type (Gasoline, Diesel), By Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum, Others), Automotive turbocharger aftermarket (Light duty vehicle, Heavy duty vehicle), By Region ((Asia Oceania (China, India, Japan, South Korea, others), Europe (Germany, Spain, Turkey, France, UK, others), North America (Canada, Mexico, US), Row (Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Iran, RoW others)).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Size, by technology: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by technology such as VGT, Wastegate, and Electric turbocharger for all regions.

• Market Size, by vehicle type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by vehicle type such as Passenger car, LCV, Truck, and Bus for all key regions.

• The report covers the turbocharger market for "Hybrid Vehicles" at the regional level.

• The report covers the turbocharger market for "Locomotive Application" at the regional level

• The report also covers the "Turbocharger housing material market (By Volume)

• The report provides "Market share" of the leading players in automotive turbocharger market at OEM level.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4411875



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-automotive-turbocharger-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-39-300669686.html