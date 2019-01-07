The Avamere Family of Companies Appoints New Division President of Community-Based Care

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avamere Family of Companies appointed Sarah Silva as Division President of Community-Based Care (CBC).

Silva has been with the company since 2009, where she started as Executive Director for Avamere at Bethany in Bethany, Oregon. Since then she served in memory care leadership development for Avamere's administrators and resident care coordinators, where she trained new employees, supported ongoing education, and created and implemented new memory care programming.

Division President, Community-Based Care

In April 2018, Silva was named Regional Director of Operations over the Avamere Family of Companies before advancing into her new role as Division President of Community-Based Care where she oversees operations of all Avamere Living CBCs.

Silva brings excellent leadership skills, professionalism, and dedication in her new role. She has a wealth of knowledge not only about the healthcare industry and community-based care, but the Avamere Family of Companies as well.

"2018 has been a dynamic year for community-based care," Silva said. "Our CBC division doubled in size, and I'm looking forward to our continued growth."

CBCs across the country face a unique challenge of workforce shortage. In fact, this is the industry's largest challenge, according to Silva. But she faces this obstacle with optimism.

"The Avamere Family of Companies has such an incredible culture," Silva said. "Workforce shortage is an issue industry-wide, but by taking great care of our people and being the best place to work, we can combat that shortage. I look forward to assisting in the growth of our leaders."

With 17 years of experience in community-based care, Sarah brings additional experience in hospice, home health, and home care. She currently serves as the Oregon State Leader for the National Center for Assisted Living as well as co-chair to the Oregon Health Care Association.

Avamere is proud to welcome Silva as the new Division President of Community-Based Care.

About the Avamere Family of Companies

Founded in 1995 and based in Wilsonville, Oregon, the Avamere Family of Companies provides assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation, home care, transitional care and more. Today Avamere operates nearly 61 communities with over 8,600 employees. Avamere is proud to be considered one of Oregon's most admired companies as they continue to serve their valued patients and residents. For more information, please visit avamere.com.

Avamere Family of Companies

25115 SW Parkway Ave, Suite B

Wilsonville, OR 97070

For press inquiries, please email communications@avamere.com.

Related Images

sarah-silva.png

Sarah Silva

Division President, Community-Based Care

avamere-health-services.png

Avamere Health Services

Logo

Related Links

Website

Facebook

SOURCE Avamere Health Services

Related Links

https://www.avamere.com

