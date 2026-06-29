The Average Business Takes 47 Hours to Reply to a Website Lead. Buyers Wait 5 Minutes

Zanderio brings instant, around-the-clock lead response to service businesses on WordPress.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a costly gap between how fast customers expect a reply and how fast most businesses actually answer. Landmark research from Harvard Business Review and MIT found that the average business takes about 47 hours to respond to a new website lead. Buyers, meanwhile, move on in minutes. The gap between those two numbers is where a large share of potential revenue quietly disappears.

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The data on speed is stark. Leads contacted within five minutes are far more likely to qualify than those contacted just half an hour later, and roughly 78% of customers buy from the first business that responds. After the first few minutes, the chance of winning the deal drops sharply. Speed, not polish, is what most often decides who earns the customer, because the buyer is comparing several options at once and rewards whoever reaches them first.

The reason the gap exists is rarely carelessness. Most owners and small teams are busy serving the customers they already have. An enquiry that arrives during a meeting, in the evening, or over a weekend simply waits in an inbox until someone is free. By the time it is seen, the buyer has often already spoken to a competitor who happened to be available, and the opportunity is gone before the business even knew it existed.

For service businesses, consultancies, clinics, and agencies of all kinds, those lost enquiries rarely show up on a report. They simply book with a competitor who answered first. There is no record of the customer who never called back, which is exactly why the problem is so easy to overlook and so expensive to ignore.

Zanderio, an AI sales agent, answers and qualifies website enquiries the moment they arrive, day or night, then books the appointment or routes the lead into the business's existing calendar and CRM. Instead of asking owners to monitor their inbox around the clock, it provides the instant response buyers now expect, then hands a qualified, organized lead to the team to follow up during working hours.

"Every enquiry has a clock on it that the business owner cannot see," said Zuriel Babalola, founder of Zanderio. "By the time someone replies the next morning, the customer has already booked with whoever answered first. We make sure that first responder is you."

Zanderio connects to tools businesses already rely on, including Calendly, HubSpot, and Salesforce, adding instant response without changing the systems a team already uses.

About Zanderio

Zanderio is an AI sales agent that captures and converts website visitors, then feeds qualified leads into the tools businesses already use. It works on any website and serves both ecommerce stores and service businesses, whatever platform they are built on. Learn more at zanderio.ai

Media contact:

Founder: Zuriel Babalola| CTO: Sheraz AH

+1 (904) 415-8220

[email protected]

SOURCE Zanderio AI