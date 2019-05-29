The Avery Coonley School Celebrates Current and Former Students Making National Headlines

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What do this 34-year old Jeopardy winner and 13-year old National Spelling Bee contestant have in common? They are both part of the 113-year-old Avery Coonley School in Downers Grove, IL.

Jeopardy contestant and Naperville, IL native, James Holzhauer, continues to break a variety of records since beginning his streak on April 4, 2019. Spelling Bee contestant and Westmont, IL native, Sohan Bedre, is poised to compete in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The Avery Coonley School is a preschool - 8th grade day school in Downers Grove, IL serving academically gifted and talented students.

Of the connection between these two brilliant minds, The Avery Coonley School's Director of Enrollment and Financial Aid, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin said, "Seeing current and former students reaching for and achieving this notoriety is exciting. It reminds all of us at ACS why investing in, and supporting gifted children is necessary to cultivate not only knowledge, but also grit and determination. Sohan and James are achieving something that takes more than just a brain full of facts. It takes social-emotional skills too, something The Avery Coonley School is proud to cultivate in our gifted students."

About The Avery Coonley School: The Avery Coonley School is a preschool – 8th grade day school for academically gifted and talented students. The Avery Coonley School's innovative classrooms, accelerated curriculum, and dynamic teaching, engage gifted students in transformative learning. Founded in 1906, The Avery Coonley School is located in Downers Grove, IL and serves 350 students from 40+ zip codes in the western suburbs of Chicago.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin

The Avery Coonley School

630-353-7214

215549@email4pr.com

www.averycoonley.org

SOURCE The Avery Coonley School

Related Links

http://www.averycoonley.org

