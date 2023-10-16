The Aviary Recovery Center is Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

EOLIA, Mo., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviary Recovery Center has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at The Aviary Recovery Center.

"At The Aviary, providing excellent care to our clients is a calling," says Bryan Adams, Chief Executive Officer. "And this award affirms that the team here answers that call every day. I am so proud of each of them. By excelling at what they do, they are saving lives, every day."

The Aviary Recovery Center for addiction rehabilitation has two locations — the outpatient center is located in Kirkwood, MO, and the residential and outpatient program is located in Eolia, MO, in the northern part of the St. Louis region. At The Aviary Recovery Center offers a team of social workers, counselors, physicians, nurses, and recovery coaching professionals who specialize in the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction with co-occurring disorders. The Aviary provides a supportive, predictable, structured, and safe environment to begin the healing and recovery process.

