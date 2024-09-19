The Aviation and Energy Industries Prepare to Convene at North America's Leading SAF and Aviation Decarbonization Event in Houston, October 2-4

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2-4 The Sustainable Aviation Futures North America Congress is set bring together over 600 senior leaders from across the aviation decarbonization value chain at the Marriott Marquis in Houston from October 2 to 4, 2024.

The event will focus on the technology, policy, infrastructure, and collaboration needed to achieve aviation net-zero and scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production by 2050, while providing unique opportunities for strategic networking and the formation of critical partnerships.

North America’s Leading SAF & Aviation Decarbonization Event returns to Houston from October 2 - 4.

Key Topics, Themes, and Opportunities:

Organized by Sustainable Aviation Futures, the congress features a dynamic agenda, combining high-level strategic panel discussions, technical sessions, and interactive masterclasses, with best-in-class networking for connections across the aviation and energy value chain.

To facilitate the formation of new and crucial partnerships, and the re-connection of long-term collaborators, the congress features a dedicated Networking and Exhibition Zone, 1-2-1 meeting zone where participants can book a table to meet or work, and a new and improved networking app, for messaging, scheduling meetings, and seeing the latest agenda updates.

On October 2-3 the morning keynotes feature high-level exploration of topics such as the U.S. SAF Grand Challenge, SAF policy and incentives, the global aviation decarbonization landscape, and financing and investment, from speakers including:

Rep. Mike Flood , Congressman, 1st District of Nebraska

, Congressman, Courtney Unruh, SAF & Sustainability Engagement Director, Alaska Air

Kevin Welsh , Vice President of Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer, Airlines for America

, Vice President of Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer, Valerie Reed , Director, Biotechnology Office, U.S. Department of Energy

, Director, Biotechnology Office, William Hohenstein, Director, Office of Energy and Environmental Policy, U.S. Department of Agriculture

In the afternoons, attendees break out into topic-focused streams, matching their area of interest:

Scaling SAF: Project Development, Financing, and Incentives – Exploring the financial tools and partnerships needed to accelerate SAF production.

– Exploring the financial tools and partnerships needed to accelerate SAF production. SAF Infrastructure and Decarbonization Logistics – Addressing the supply chain and infrastructure challenges for SAF deployment.

– Addressing the supply chain and infrastructure challenges for SAF deployment. eFuels, Power-to-Liquids (PtL), and Hydrogen – Examining alternative fuel technologies and their role in decarbonization.

– Examining alternative fuel technologies and their role in decarbonization. Future Flight and Net-Zero Technologies – Innovations in aircraft design and propulsion systems.

– Innovations in aircraft design and propulsion systems. Scaling SAF: Feedstock Development and Lifecycle Analysis – Discussing feedstock sustainability and lifecycle emissions analysis.

– Discussing feedstock sustainability and lifecycle emissions analysis. Corporate Sustainability and ESG – Examining how SAF and aviation fits into the ESG policies of passengers and corporations.

– Examining how SAF and aviation fits into the ESG policies of passengers and corporations. Green Airports and Climate Resilience – Best practices for airport sustainability and climate adaptation.

– Best practices for airport sustainability and climate adaptation. Non-CO2 Emissions and Airline Operations – Mitigating non-CO2 impacts and improving operational efficiency.

October 4 will feature an Intelligence and Masterclass Day, offering deep dives into: Getting Your SAF to Market 101; SAF Feedstocks, Policy, Finance, and Investment; and Hydrogen, eFuels, and PtL, in highly engaging and interactive sessions led by experts.

Industry Sponsors:

Along with high-level speakers and attendees, the congress is supported by many innovative companies at the forefront of SAF and aviation decarbonization: Shell Aviation; Montana Renewables; ExxonMobil; Johnson Matthey; King & Spalding; Axens; Gevo; Honeywell UOP; Intertek Caleb Brett; KBR; LanzaJet; McDermott; Phillips 66; 1PointFive; Agra Energy; Airbus; Corys; DG Fuels; ThermoFisher Scientific; Twelve; World Energy; PA Consulting; Aether Fuels; AV Fuel; Ecovyst; Kearney; Lydian; Minnesota SAF Hub; Velocys; Bureau Veritas; AmSpec; Merrick; Burnham Sterling Asset Management; Chooose; Idaho National Laboratory; NASA; Southwest Research Institute; Vertimass; Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics

Why Houston?

As the "Energy Capital of the World," Houston is uniquely positioned to host this landmark event, providing a nexus between the aviation and energy sectors. With its strong corporate presence, innovative research centers, and commitment to sustainability, Houston plays a key role in advancing the development and commercialization of SAF.

About Sustainable Aviation Futures

Sustainable Aviation Futures is a high-level content community with a mission to scale global SAF production and establish pathways to aviation decarbonization via a series of high-level congresses, exclusive content and in-depth training courses.

Sustainable Aviation Futures' 2025 global portfolio of events take place in Abu Dhabi, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Houston, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.sustainableaviationfutures.com.

