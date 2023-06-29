The Aviation Battery Market size is set to grow by USD 317.81 million from 2022-2027; increasing demand for air transport to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 317.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is due to several aircraft fleets present particularly in the United States. The region benefits from technologically advanced countries and mature markets, such as the United States and Canada, which helps in the development of aircraft batteries. The significant demand for new aircraft has resulted in a rising demand for aircraft batteries in the region. The aerospace industry in the United States is known for its high competitiveness. Additionally, the increasing air travel in North America, particularly in the United States, has led to an increased demand for aircraft batteries in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aviation Battery Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Aviation Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market by battery type (nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries), distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the nickel-based batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises nickel-based rechargeable batteries, including Ni-Cd rechargeable batteries and NiMH rechargeable batteries. Ni-Cd batteries are more commonly used compared to NiMH batteries due to their lower self-discharge rate. In aviation batteries, vent cell type Ni-Cd cells are commonly employed. However, the occurrence of a thermal runaway due to overcharging and high battery temperatures can pose a risk. To prevent this situation, continuous monitoring of the battery temperature is necessary. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Aviation Battery Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing demand for air transport is notably driving the growth.

The rise in global air traffic volume has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for air transportation.

This increase in demand is not limited to passenger travel but also extends to air freight transport, leading to strong growth.

air freight transportation has also increased significantly around the world due to rapid globalization.

Therefore, there is an increase in the demand for aircraft batteries to support the expanding air transportation industry.

Furthermore, the growing purchasing power of individuals worldwide is expected to drive increased demand for planes, enabling people to travel more conveniently and efficiently.

Major Trends

The emergence of electric aircraft is the key trend shaping the market.

Many companies are presently focused on the development of prototype electric and hybrid aircraft.

Prominent aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus are involved in developing battery-electric aircraft with the aim of reducing noise and emissions produced by planes, helicopters, and jets.

For example, in March 2021 , Harbor Air, Magnix, and H55 collaborated to develop the world's first certified all-electric commercial aircraft.

, Harbor Air, Magnix, and H55 collaborated to develop the world's first certified all-electric commercial aircraft. Electric planes require a larger number of batteries compared to traditional engine-powered planes that rely on kerosene.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Competition from fuel cells may restrict the growth of the market.

Fuel cells generate electricity by using an electrochemical reaction.

This process is more environmentally friendly and efficient since the fuel is converted through an electrochemical process instead of combustion.

In civil aviation, fuel cells are considered as a promising energy source for aircraft.

Within the aviation industry, hybrid systems combining batteries and fuel cells are used to power aircraft and auxiliary power units.

The increased adoption of fuel cells in aviation may affect the deployment of aircraft batteries.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Aviation Battery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aviation battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aviation battery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aviation battery market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation battery market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The train battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 179.11 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (auxiliary battery and starter battery), battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of high-speed and autonomous railways is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The electric vehicle battery recycling market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.68% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,862.56 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by source (production scrap and end of life), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of electric vehicles is a key factor driving the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Aviation Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 317.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Israel, China, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerolithium Aviation Batteries, Amprius Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Concorde Battery Corp., Customcells Itzehoe GmbH, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., MarathonNorco Aerospace, Marvel Aero International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sion Power Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., TotalEnergies SE, and Sichuan Changhong Electric Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Battery Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aviation battery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global aviation battery market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Battery Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Battery Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Battery Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Battery Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Battery Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Battery Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Battery Type

6.3 Nickel-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Nickel-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Nickel-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Nickel-based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Nickel-based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lithium-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Lithium-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lithium-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Lithium-based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lithium-based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Lead-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Lead-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Lead-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Lead-based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Lead-based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Battery Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Battery Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Battery Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Israel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aerolithium Aviation Batteries

Exhibit 115: Aerolithium Aviation Batteries - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aerolithium Aviation Batteries - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aerolithium Aviation Batteries - Key offerings

12.4 Concorde Battery Corp.

Exhibit 118: Concorde Battery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Concorde Battery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Concorde Battery Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Customcells Itzehoe GmbH

Exhibit 121: Customcells Itzehoe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Customcells Itzehoe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Customcells Itzehoe GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 EaglePicher Technologies LLC

Exhibit 124: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 127: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 128: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 129: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 130: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: EnerSys - Segment focus

12.8 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 132: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 137: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 MarathonNorco Aerospace

Exhibit 141: MarathonNorco Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 142: MarathonNorco Aerospace - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: MarathonNorco Aerospace - Key offerings

12.11 Marvel Aero International Inc.

Exhibit 144: Marvel Aero International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Marvel Aero International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Marvel Aero International Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Mid Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

Exhibit 147: Mid Continent Instrument Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mid Continent Instrument Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Mid Continent Instrument Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Sichuan Changhong Electric

Exhibit 150: Sichuan Changhong Electric - Overview



Exhibit 151: Sichuan Changhong Electric - Key offerings

12.14 Sion Power Corp.

Exhibit 152: Sion Power Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sion Power Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Sion Power Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 155: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 160: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

12.17 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 164: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 165: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 166: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 167: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio