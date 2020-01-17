NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased transparency and traceability of business operations is one of the major factors driving the aviation blockchain market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839847/?utm_source=PRN

The aviation blockchain market is projected to grow from USD 421 million in 2019 to USD 1,394 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The aviation blockchain market is growing at a significant pace during the forecast period. Blockchain enables stakeholders of the aviation industry to share a decentralized digital ledger which stores flight data and supply chain data of airlines. It also facilitates smoother and efficient operations that lead to cost savings. Improved passenger experience, increased transparency and traceability of operations, and reduced maintenance cost and transactional complexities are some of the factors driving this market.

• By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.As per CAPA Centre for Aviation in 2017, around USD 1 trillion was invested across the globe for greenfield and brownfield airport projects.



With the passenger traffic and number of inbound and outbound flights growing, airports are focusing on digitalizing and automating processes to increase the efficiency and pace of their operations. For example, airports are adopting blockchain in cargo & baggage tracking, passenger identity management, and smart contract applications.

As the passenger footfall is expected to increase, airports must find innovative business models to lower their operational costs and generate new revenue streams. By leveraging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and AI, airports can enhance their efficiency specifically in the area of baggage handling and passenger handling.



By application, the smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period.

The smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period.Smart contracts can facilitate automated payment on completion of the task.



A smart contract can be programmed using a computer algorithm that receives real-time information.This information can be verified and stored in the blockchain.



Smart contracts can be used in ticketing, aircraft refueling, and leasing and supply chain management.



The aviation blockchain market in North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is among the major contributors to the aviation blockchain market.The US is expected to lead the market in North America during the forecast period.

North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The presence of key market players and major airports are the main factors driving the growth of the aviation blockchain market in North America.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the aviation blockchain market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 10%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others 60%

•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 50%, and RoW: 10%



Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Zamna Technologies (UK), Aeron Labs (Belize), Winding Tree (Switzerland), Volantio Inc (US), Filament (US), Infosys (India), Insolar Technologies (Switzerland), LeewayHertz Technologies (US), and Moog Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the aviation blockchain market in the industry, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the aviation blockchain market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as end market, function, application, deployment, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aviation blockchain market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839847/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

