The Avocado Bread Company Launches Entire Line of Products at Rouses Supermarkets

The local New Jersey-based brand debuts full line of avocado bread products in one of the largest independent grocers in the nation

DENVILLE, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avocado Bread Company, an innovative brand specializing in avocado-based bread products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its entire product line at Rouses Supermarkets. Each product under The Avocado Bread Company is crafted with fresh avocados to embody today's top culinary trends, all while delivering unrivaled taste and nourishment. Customers can now enjoy all offerings from The Avocado Bread Company for purchase at their local Rouses Supermarket.

The brand's full product line includes Sliced Avocado Seeds & Grains Bread, Avocado Dinner Rolls, Avocado Ciabatta Buns and Avocado Italian Take & Bake Bread. In addition to avocados, every loaf is made with an original blend of guacamole spices and packed with powerful nutrients, including healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants, and coated with healthy grains including sunflower, oats, and cracked wheat. Additionally, Rouses Supermarkets will be the first to launch The Avocado Bread Company's new Avocado Everything Bagels, the brand's latest product innovation to date.

"Since the brand's official launch, we have worked diligently toward expanding our product line and avocado bread offerings," said Baldo Dattolo, Owner & CEO of Anthony & Sons Bakery. "We're thrilled to partner and shelve our latest products at Rouses Supermarkets, as this marks an impressive milestone for our growing brand."

The Avocado Bread Company was created by the team of Anthony & Sons Bakery, a New-Jersey based bakery and one of the largest suppliers of bread and rolls throughout the country. The family-owned business continues to revolutionize the bakery industry through The Avocado Bread Company, providing customers with a unique product unlike any other brand on the market today. Consistent with Anthony & Sons Bakery's commitment to high quality ingredients, The Avocado Bread Company proudly bears a clean label and is Plant Based Certified.

"We strive to always provide our customers with the utmost flavors and ingredients, and really feel we have created a brand like no other," said Baldo Dattolo. "We look forward to the future success of The Avocado Bread Company as a household brand."

Now available in Rouses Supermarkets, The Avocado Bread Company's products are sold in additional grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $6.99. For more information, please visit theavocadobreadcompany.com.

About The Avocado Bread Company

The Avocado Bread Company is a pioneering bread brand dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through plant-based bread products crafted with fresh avocados. The brand's mission is to create innovative bread products that embrace the unrivaled flavor and numerous health benefits of one of the top trending ingredients on the market today. The Avocado Bread Company's selection of bread products are not only on-trend, but also vegan and proudly bear a clean label. Consistent with Anthony & Sons' commitment to quality ingredients, every loaf from The Avocado Bread Company ensures exceptional taste and nutritional value. For more information, please visit theavocadobreadcompany.com.

About Anthony & Sons Bakery

Anthony & Sons Bakery has proven to be a leader in product innovation, continually transforming the bread-baking industry through high quality products. They are one of today's largest suppliers of breads and rolls throughout the country, with a 65,000 sq. ft. fully automated production plant & headquarters located in Denville, NJ. At Anthony & Sons Bakery, each customer is treated as family. The bakery strives to be not only a supplier, but also a solutions provider to their customers and the everyday consumer.

The Anthony & Sons team has unrivaled experience and passion; their success lies in their ability to produce fresh, quality, authentic breads and rolls delivered daily to supplying restaurants and supermarkets across the country, all while keeping traditional values from their European heritage. Their dedication is complimented by their utmost attention to customer service among retail, foodservice & convenience store channels. With the launch of their avocado-based bread line, The Avocado Bread Company, Anthony & Sons continues to revolutionize the bakery industry through innovative, quality-driven products. For more information on Anthony & Sons Bakery, please visit anthonyandsonsbakery.com.

