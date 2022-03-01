The Avocado Show opens new flagship store in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As founders of the popular restaurant The Avocado Show, Julien Zaal and Ron Simpson will open the brand new format of their fast growing chain Saturday, March 12. Centrally located between Den Haag and Leiden, Westfield Mall of the Netherlands is the ideal spot for the first Dutch location of The Avocado Show outside of Amsterdam.

Designed together with their preferred creative partners Aces of Space, this new variation of The Avocado Show brand has the look and feel of a colorful patio, with 80 seats and a surface of 190m2. Guests can be seated in natural light and will be surrounded by the characteristic setting of The Avocado Show with lots of green-pink accents. The perfect setting to enjoy original avocado dishes in a signature style, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Including their world famous poke bowl, stacked pancakes, avocado smashed burgers and cocktails, that even use the pits as ice cubes.

Growth potential

Julian Zaal, co-founder and CEO of The Avocado Show: "Westfield Mall of the Netherlands is a unique location for a flagship restaurant and a brilliant start for our new shopping mall model. We see many chances and potential for growth right now, in locations where restaurants are integrated between retail or other hospitality outlets. Our ambition is to lead in this development. We see it as very important for our international roll-out to keep bringing something new in every format. Innovation and expansion will of course attract more fans of our brand, so we really look forward to setting foot outside of the Amsterdam area."

International mall culture

Co-founder Ron Simpson: "In the future we would love to branch out all over the world with The Avocado Show. But in markets like the US, Asia and the Middle East you will find that the malls are a big part of their hospitality culture. To be able to participate in the global game and grow further, we chose to expand our concept into multiple formats that enable us to fit into any country and culture. New in our mall restaurant format are the neon accents and the open floor plan, executed especially to create an inviting and accessible atmosphere. This way, the exterior and interior come together and blend as a whole."

Showstopper

The Avocado Show in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands is a real showstopper, with the icons of the brand that we already know: the pink design couch in front of the green plantwall, playful neon signs and splashes of color. Everything is there, but bigger and better then you're used to.



Simone Pullens, Aces of Space : "The different seating areas each have their own character, so everytime you visit the restaurant you experience the space, dishes and merchandise in a different way. This way, the interior becomes an extension of the brand experience."

Worldwide phenomenon

Following up the original restaurant concept and the To Go variant, this new mall format of The Avocado Show is the third model to come out in the five year existence of the company. The brand is a worldwide phenomenon, known for its Pretty Healthy Food: beautiful and tasty dishes, made with sustainably grown avocados. New outlets were opened in London and Madrid last year, a second location will be opened in Brussels this month and Paris and Stuttgart are scheduled for later in the year. Bringing a new wave of openings that add to the 21 freshly signed franchise locations that will follow in the next few years. Confirming once again that the future is indeed very green.

Check out The Avocado Show on Instagram and TikTok . More info: www.theavocadoshow.com

Location: Westfield Mall of the Netherlands

Adress: Kornoelje 104, 2262 AX Leidschendam

Open: ma-do (10:00-17:00), vr-zo (10:00-20:00)

info + accessability

About The Avocado Show

Founded by Dutch friends Julien Zaal and Ron Simpson in 2017, The Avocado Show started out with a simple mission: to bring joy to avocado lovers. It all started with the first restaurant in Amsterdam and quickly transformed into an international franchise with locations in Brussels, Madrid and London and many more locations opening soon. This expansion was made possible by an investment from Shawn Harris and her investment firm Orange Wings. Besides the restaurant concept, The Avocado Show brand also offers To Go stores, an own merchandise line and avocado fries, that are sold in retail outlets.

