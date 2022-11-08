The Awakening of Sustainable Indonesian Tourism: The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is back at the World Travel Market London 2022

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MoTCE) and Indonesian tourism players will participate in the world's second-largest tourism exhibition, the World Travel Market London 2022, at the Exhibition Centre London from November 7 – 9, 2022, at "Wonderful Indonesia's" pavilion booth AS900.

Since February 2022, Indonesia has opened its door to foreign visitors. Initiatives to boost the tourism sector include a Special Tourist Visa on Arrival for 86 countries, visa-free for ASEAN countries, second-home visa, and exempting PCR tests for healthy travelers and quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers.

"One factor attracting international visitors is convenient visa services. Indonesia hopes to welcome 3.5 to 7.4 million foreign visitors in 2023. For international visitors fitting the requirements, a second-home visa valid for 5 to 10 years can be a door for a niche market," said Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Deputy for Marketing Ni Made Ayu Marthini added, "Indonesia's tourism industry can use this opportunity to entice European and UK markets by continually building secure, comfortable, and competitive tourist destinations emphasizing quality and sustainability."

36 tourism industry participants, including Travel Bureaus, Tour Operators, Destination Management Companies, and hotel chains in Indonesia, partake in WTM 2022 to offer various tour packages, such as Bali and Indonesia's Five Super Priority Destinations: Borobudur in Central Java, Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang in North Sulawesi. This event targets 29,500 transactions, or equivalent to USD 20,578,512.

"We are creating post-pandemic tourism products that are smaller, tailored, personalized, and localized. With sustainable tourism, one area of attention is the creation of Tourism Villages, Thematic Villages, and Creative Cities", said Sandiaga.

The increasingly popular Tourism Village program has a 30% spike in interest rates. Currently, there are 85,000 villages in Indonesia, with 7,500 being tourist destinations.

To promote Indonesian spices and cuisine abroad, the Government is developing Indonesian restaurant networks abroad through the "Indonesia Spice Up the World" program and aiming for spices and seasonings export value of USD 2 billion and activate 4,000 restaurants by 2024.

