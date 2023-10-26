The Award Ceremony of the 5th "My China Story" International Short Video Competition Held in Zhengzhou

My China Story

26 Oct, 2023, 12:39 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award ceremony and relevant activities of the 5th "My China Story" International Short Video Competition were held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on October 25. The event was hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Information Office of Henan Provincial People's Government, and organized by the Information Office of Zhengzhou Municipal People's Government and Xufang International Media under CICG.

The Award Ceremony.
Chen Ming, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Zhengzhou Municipal Committee and the director of the Publicity Department is delivering a speech
Lying at the heart of the Central Plains, Zhengzhou is a birthplace of Chinese civilization. In this competition, more than 50,000 short video works from all over the world were collected. After three rounds of evaluation by over 20 professional judges in the fields of film and television, international communication, and the internet, more than 90 works received awards, including 36 unit awards, seven individual awards, one jury grand prize, and more than 50 excellent awards.

Special units such as "Wonderful Tour in Zhengzhou" and "Walking in Henan, Understanding China" built an international stage for telling Zhengzhou stories, spreading the voice of Henan, and contributing to China's international communication. This has further enhanced Zhengzhou's identity and reputation. Currently, Zhengzhou is accelerating efforts to enhance its strength in new energy vehicle technologies, computing, diamond (superhard materials) processing, electric vehicle supercharging, quantum, and historical and cultural heritage. The city is polishing its image as the "Center of Heaven and Earth," the "Birthplace of Chinese Civilization," and the "City of Kung Fu."

"My China Story" is a short video project launched by CICG in 2018. Since its inaugural edition in 2019, the "My China Story" International Short Video Competition has been committed to encouraging domestic and international content creators, foreign live streamers, self-media teams and individuals to create multilingual Chinese themed short videos from different perspectives, sharing their experiences of visiting the country. Videos that tell creators' stories with China or present cultural exchanges between China and other countries from a third-party perspective are also welcome. After five years, "My China Story" has become a well-known international communication brand integrating multilingual short video creation, topic-of-the-year competition, special topic competition, new media international communication seminar, and theme exhibition.

Contact：Li Dixuan
Tel：008610-68996991
E-mail：[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258727/My_China_Story_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258729/My_China_Story_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099014/4365601/My_China_Story_Logo.jpg

SOURCE My China Story

