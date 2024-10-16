The award-winning App from NexusTours introduces new functionalities to enhance travel experience

At Arival 360 in San Diego recently NexusTours App won the Tech Trailblazer Award.

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- NexusTours – the leading DMC in the Caribbean, Central America, and North America, and part of GoNexus Group, a leading experiences and mobility travel group – continues to innovate by enhancing the NexusTours App with new functionalities.

Following its recognition at Arival 360 in San Diego with the Tech Trailblazer Award, the app now introduces cutting-edge features designed to elevate the traveler experience with greater convenience and efficiency.

The latest updates provides the 3 million travelers that NexusTours handles each year with real-time transfer tracking, personalized push notifications, and the ability to discover local experiences—delivering a seamless, all-in-one travel management tool. New features include:

Where is my transfer?: This is one of the most anticipated additions. This feature allows travelers to track their transfer from their hotel to the airport, ensuring peace of mind during one of the most critical parts of their journey. Guests will receive a push notification when the driver initiates the service and can monitor the estimated time of arrival as well as the route to the airport.

Push Notifications: To keep travelers informed and engaged, the NexusTours App now offers two types of push notifications: the first a scheduled and automatic notification, with reminders about pickup times and geolocation events; and the second regarding promotional notifications, with special offers and promotions sent directly to users. This real-time communication enhances the guest experience, making sure guests stay up-to-date with essential travel information and promotional opportunities.

Experiences Near Me: This functionality has been designed to help users discover local activities and experiences based on their current location. Guests can explore options via a map within a defined radius, giving them an easy way to add spontaneous activities to their itinerary.

Trip Planning: This feature will be released soon and will allow users to plan their entire journey directly from the app and will enable seamless organization of transfers, excursions, and activities all in one place, making vacation management easier than ever.

Rubén Gutiérrez, President of GoNexus Group, commented, "These new functionalities mark another step forward in our commitment to innovation. NexusTours App continues to set the standard for seamless travel management, offering our guests and partners a stress-free and personalized travel experience.

"We are also honored to have received the Tech Trailblazer Award during Arival 360 in San Diego, this reinforces our dedication to enhancing the traveler experience through technology."

With these updates, the NexusTours App reinforces GoNexus Group's position as a leader in travel technology, while continuing to improve and adapt to the needs of both its B2B partners and the 3 million million guests it handles each year.

CONTACT:

Person: Concepción Moreno

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NexusTours