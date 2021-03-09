The Award Winning MPW Gets a 500 lb. Upgrade!

STRATHAM, N.H., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, has expanded its award winning MobilePower™ wheel drive family with the MPW86.

The MPW Wheel Drive features a high torque-density brushless DC motor with a heavy duty integrated planetary gearbox mounted inside the hub of a lightweight aluminum wheel with custom tread. Designed for mobile robot applications, the MPW combines optimum performance with high-efficiency, quiet operation and long life.

ElectroCraft MPW86 Gets a 500 lb. Upgrade! ElectroCraft MPW86 Wheel Drive

ElectroCraft MobilePower™ MPW series wheel drives feature an integrated design that provides increased performance and reliability compared to traditional motor/gearbox/wheel combinations.

The MPW52 (150 mm Wheel), provides a best in class peak torque of 12.4 Nm (110 lb.in) at 2.4 meters/second, while carrying up to 68 Kg load (150 lbs.) per wheel.

The newly released MPW86 (200 mm Wheel), provides a robust peak torque of up to 35 Nm (310 lb.in) at up to 4.3 meters/second, while carrying up to 227 Kg (500 lbs.) per wheel.

Most impressive is the small, lightweight form factor of the wheel drive assembly, while producing industry leading performance. "The result of the integrated design of the MPW featuring ElectroCraft's high torque density brushless motor technology is in the overall efficiency and performance of the robotic application," notes Scott Rohlfs Director of Product Marketing. "Robotic OEMs can save space and reduce weight, without sacrificing load capacity and speed."

"The MPW86 broadens the ElectroCraft MobilePower™ lineup. This new model is ideal for larger size Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), motorized carts and tuggers, or practically any battery powered application designed to transport heavy loads. Available with 8 different motor and gearing combinations, the MPW86 offers a variety of speed-torque configurations to match a wide range of application requirements."



The MPW provides a complete motorized wheel-drive solution for mobile platform OEMs, eliminating the need for the OEM to design a solution using disparate components from several different suppliers.

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

To Learn More, Visit https://www.electrocraft.com/news/.

Media Contact:

Scott Sizemore

310-374-6058

[email protected]

SOURCE ElectroCraft, Inc.