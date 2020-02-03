The AZEK® Company Acquires Return Polymers

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AZEK® Company, the parent company to leading outdoor living, residential and commercial building product brands including AZEK® Building Products, Versatex, Ultralox, Scranton Products, and Vycom, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Return Polymers, a leader in PVC recycling and compounding. The acquisition of Return Polymers will allow AZEK to accelerate its sustainability mission through in-house PVC recycling capabilities across its TimberTech AZEK, AZEK Exteriors trim, Versatex trim and Vycom sheet products.

Entering its 27th year of operation, Return Polymers brings full-service recycled material processing, sourcing, logistical support, and scrap management programs to AZEK's expanding capabilities. The Ashland, Ohio-based company complements AZEK's recently opened 100,000 square foot polyethylene recycling facility in Wilmington, Ohio. In 2019, Return Polymers was named the first-ever Vinyl Recycler of the Year by the Vinyl Sustainability Council.

"Acquiring Return Polymers reinforces our commitment to manufacturing sustainable, innovative low-maintenance products for customers and consumers," said Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, AZEK. "Much like AZEK, Return Polymers has built a stellar reputation through its environmental stewardship, capabilities and certifications as well as its material science expertise."

AZEK, an industry leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, utilizes more than 200 million pounds annually of recycled material in its TimberTech deck boards alone. The acquisition of Return Polymers allows AZEK to further strengthen its commitment to sustainability in manufacturing by bringing PVC recycling in-house and increasing the recycled material content across multiple product lines.

"This is an opportune moment for both Return Polymers and AZEK," said David Foell, President of Return Polymers. "Over the course of our business together, The AZEK Company has proven itself as an industry-leader in quality, sustainability, and safety – which are precisely our core tenets at Return Polymers. We are excited to join the AZEK family and help contribute to its sustainability mission, while continuing to support our existing customers and partners."

Return Polymers employs a team of approximately 80 people who will become a part of the AZEK portfolio of brands and continue to operate under the company's reputable name. Foell and the existing management team will continue managing day-to-day operations.

"This is now our third acquisition over the last three years," said Singh. "As a company, AZEK will continue to identify and strategically invest in products and efficiencies that align with our values and strengthen our growing portfolio."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT THE AZEK COMPANY

The AZEK® Company LLC is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design. Headquartered in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, the company also operates highly automated manufacturing facilities across the United States, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. The AZEK Company's four business units include AZEK® Building Products, Versatex, Scranton Products and Vycom. For additional information, visit AZEKCo.com .

ABOUT RETURN POLYMERS

For over 25 years, Return Polymers has been a leader in the development, implementation, and delivery of recycled PVC compound solutions. Return Polymers serves clients in every PVC market segment and is proud to have unparalleled records in safety, product consistency, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability. Return Polymers is a leader in the recycling industry and was named 2019 Vinyl Recycler of the Year by the Vinyl Sustainability Council. Return Polymers was the first recycling operation to be awarded both an Underwriters Laboratory Plastic Component Certification as well as GreenCircle recycling content certifications.

SOURCE The AZEK Company

Related Links

https://azekco.com

