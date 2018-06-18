The AZEK Company Completes Acquisition Of Versatex

SKOKIE, Ill., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AZEK Company ("AZEK"), an industry-leading manufacturer of low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Versatex, an innovative manufacturer of highly engineered cellular PVC products. Versatex, AZEK's second acquisition in the last six months, broadens AZEK's product portfolio and distribution channels, strengthening its position as a leader in building envelope products that use recycled materials as alternatives to metal and wood.

Through both internal development and acquisitions, AZEK has transformed itself into a leading producer of premium, low-maintenance material building products. The addition of Versatex, which manufactures and sells high-quality, premium branded exterior trim, sheet, mouldings and other innovative products, further expands the range of AZEK's building applications.

Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, AZEK, said, "Our acquisition of Versatex continues the expansion and diversification of our already broad portfolio of high-quality, premium home exterior and outdoor living products, designed to help contractors, builders, architects and homeowners beautify homes. Versatex is a compatible company that shares our business values and focus on high-quality, differentiated products and customer-oriented innovation, and will contribute to our continued success and execution of our growth strategy."

"Post-close, we are maintaining Versatex's existing facilities, brands, distribution network, legal entity and go-to-market strategy. We recognize the value of building on Versatex's highly valuable brand, salesforce, distribution and separate facilities, which will enable us to leverage their strengths," Singh added.

John Pace, CEO, Versatex, said, "The integration of Versatex will benefit both companies' employees, customers, distributors and vendors. We have begun to implement our plan to integrate the two businesses and look forward to addressing the opportunities that alternative materials offer the building envelope market."

AZEK has completed two acquisitions in the last six months, of UltraLox and Versatex, to advance its strategy of leading the sustained secular growth of alternative building materials. Going forward, AZEK sees the opportunity to continue to increase its margins, through manufacturing and procurement efficiencies.

"We are well-positioned to capitalize on secular trends that favor consumer spending on home repair and home remodeling. Our deep and diverse product portfolio will enable us to lead the ongoing shift in consumer preferences away from traditional materials, like wood and metal, to synthetic materials, in which we have a leading position," Singh said.

CONTACTS

Jonathan Skelly

The AZEK Company

847-626-1545

jonathan.skelly@azekco.com

ABOUT THE AZEK COMPANY

The AZEK Company LLC is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design. Headquartered in Skokie, IL, in the greater Chicago area, the company also operates highly automated manufacturing facilities in Scranton, PA, and Wilmington, OH. The company's products are marketed under several brands, including AZEK® and TimberTech® for residential building materials, Scranton Products for commercial building materials, and Vycom for industrial building materials. For additional information, visit azekco.com.

ABOUT VERSATEX

Versatex manufactures and sells high-quality, premium branded exterior trim, sheet, mouldings and other innovative products with an expanding range of building applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Aliquippa, PA. For additional information, visit versatex.com.

