The AZEK® Company Expands Executive Leadership Team With Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AZEK® Company, parent corporation to leading manufacturing companies AZEK® Building Products, Versatex, Scranton Products, and Vycom, has announced the appointment of Michelle Kasson as Chief Information Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Michelle to the AZEK team," said Ralph Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer of The AZEK Company. "She has a track record of developing and implementing technology-based strategies that drive cost savings, productivity gains and incremental sales."

Kasson leverages more than 25 years of corporate IT experience, spanning the CPG, food and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, Kasson served as IT Director at The J. M. Smucker Company, where she was responsible for optimizing software development and operations, creating internal digital capabilities, and devising and implementing technology roadmaps.

As CIO at AZEK, Kasson will be responsible for the information technology strategy, services and operations across the entire AZEK portfolio of companies and brands. In this role, Kasson will lead the development of IT solutions to further drive efficiencies, accelerate innovation and promote operational excellence.

"As The AZEK Company continues to expand its portfolio of products and diversify its manufacturing capabilities, I'm energized by the opportunity to join such a forward-thinking culture and growth-driven organization," said Kasson.

Kasson earned her BS from the University of Dayton and her MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

ABOUT THE AZEK COMPANY

The AZEK® Company LLC is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design. Headquartered in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, the company also operates highly automated manufacturing facilities across the United States, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. The AZEK Company's four business units include AZEK® Building Products, Versatex, Scranton Products and Vycom. For additional information, visit AZEKCo.com .

SOURCE The AZEK Company