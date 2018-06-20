The AZEK Company Promotes National Safety Awareness Month with Bike Helmet Give-Away at RailRiders Baseball Game in Scranton, PA

As a sponsor of the minor league team, a Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, The AZEK Company wanted to give back to the local community in a meaningful way that also aligned with their commitment to safety. The AZEK Company, the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products is comprised of AZEK Building Products, Vycom and Scranton Products. Many of The AZEK Company's products are manufactured in a 1 million square ft. manufacturing facility in Scranton.

"Safety is always our number one priority and we wanted to celebrate National Safety Awareness Day with the RailRiders to teach kids about the importance of wearing helmets—just as their favorite players do during a game," Scott Van Winter, Scranton Products & Vycom President. "Safety and protection are part of our culture—from keeping our Team safe to offering brands that protect the environment and home exteriors from the elements for decades."

The RailRiders play in the Northern Division of the International League and the team was league champion and class champion in 2016. The team is known for supporting young fans and in addition to The AZEK Company bike helmet give away, the RailRiders will team up with the New York Yankees in June to participate in HOPE week, which benefits local charities. They will also hold the first Teddy Bear Toss, in which fans throw new stuffed animals onto the field, which will then be donated to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital and to the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

About The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company LLC is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design. Headquartered in Skokie, IL, in the greater Chicago area, the company also operates highly automated manufacturing facilities in Scranton, PA, and Wilmington, OH. The company's products are marketed under several brands, including AZEK® and TimberTech® for residential building materials, Scranton Products for commercial building materials, and Vycom for industrial building materials. For additional information, visit azekco.com.

