The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2018 The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) today announced the availability of Microsoft Azure cloud premier services to help drive the adoption of Azure cloud. Backed by over 18 years of Microsoft hosting and cloud experience, TACE was formed to provide strategic business and technical transformation services for enterprises around Azure cloud for such workloads as IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service), disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Big Data and business intelligence.

As part of the launch, TACE recently hosted a successful Azure Bootcamp as part of Microsoft's #globalazurebootcamp day on April 21 and is co-sponsoring "Azure Accelerate" on June 1, 2018, an educational summit aimed at both business and IT professionals to broaden their knowledge of Azure to order to harness the power of the public cloud.

Accelerate - Azure Education Summit: June 1, 2018

"Enterprises have made the adoption of public cloud as a top priority in 2018*. The Azure Cloud Experts provides premier services; strategic network design, planning, migration, compliance, and optimization to help enterprises save money and grow their business in adopting the Azure cloud," said Kent Erickson, President, The Azure Cloud Experts.

"For organizations with legacy on-premises Microsoft infrastructure, the Azure cloud also provides integrated options such as the hybrid cloud and other blended models in order to maximize their return on capital investments while they make the transition to an operating expense model."

The Azure Cloud Experts service offerings include:

Advisory Services: helping establish or extend your technology objectives through Azure or a hybrid model, mitigating risks, assessing your current and future planned environment and applying a framework and plan for a shift, refactoring, or modernization of your legacy environment.

Migration Services: eliminating roadblocks set in place by legacy systems by cataloging your software and workloads and identifying the destination for each of your workloads and performing the migration.

Lifecycle Services: custom support strategy and operational support - The Azure Cloud Experts track, audit and manage your cloud usage to keep costs optimized, eliminating cloud sprawl and reducing your overall cloud costs.

To register for the June 1 Azure Accelerate Education Summit, please visit:

https://theazurecloudexperts.com/2018-azure-accelerate-event/

The event is FREE and sponsored by The Azure Cloud Experts and Microsoft.

About The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE):

The Azure Cloud Experts have helped organizations stay ahead of their competition through IT and business transformation providing advisory, migration and lifecycle services for Azure.

