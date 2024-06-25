The B100M & Shade Opening at 100 Biscayne Breathes New Life into Downtown Miami F&B

Chef Collective Brings World Class Chefs to Curated Day-to-Night Dining

Destination to Downtown Miami

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RFR has completed the ground floor repositioning at 100 Biscayne, a 30-story Class A office building located in Downtown Miami, as Macromia Group opens The B100M & Shade (pronounced The Bloom) in 5,000 square feet of street-level space. The first chef collective and lounge of its kind features a design aesthetic inspired by the landscape of Miami. RFR's collaboration with Macromia Group has redefined the 100 Biscayne experience, delivering an upscale, refined dining experience that remains authentic and approachable for tenants, residents and tourists. Under the guidance of Culinary Director J.D. Hilburn, the former chef of the two-star Michelin restaurant Danube by David Bouley, Macromia Group has earned acclaim for its exceptional dining destinations, including MIA Market in Miami's Design District.

The load-bearing column at The B100M & Shade was transformed into a centerpiece seating area featuring Juan Rozas' 360-degree mural, surrounded by high-top tables and low-backed stools. Designed by the Miami-based architecture firm Urban Robot Associates, The B100M & Shade space reflects the city's vibrant artistic spirit.

"Our reputation for providing exceptional spaces that attract top-tier office and retail tenants, combined with 100 Biscayne's fantastic location, stunning views and, now, the incredible culinary offering available at The B100M, redefines the workplace experience and sets a new benchmark for day to night dining in downtown Miami," said AJ Camhi, Director of Leasing for RFR. "Since opening The B100M, tenants both in 100 Biscayne and neighboring buildings have expressed the profound impact this offering has on working in Downtown Miami. Inbound inquiries from companies in the neighborhood to relocate and lease space at 100 Biscayne have increased since opening The B100M and Shade leaving only a few suites available in the building."

Designed by the Miami-based architecture firm Urban Robot Associates, which partnered with RFR on a renovation at the W South Beach in 2020, the space reflects the city's vibrant artistic spirit. Upon entering, guests are greeted by natural wood elements and art installations by local artists Papou and Juan Rozas which highlight The B100M's concept of community, food and hospitality. The B100M transitions seamlessly throughout the day from an artisanal coffee bar to an elevated fast-casual restaurant serving lunch and dinner to a reservation-only, evening chef's table experience, and finally evolves into Shade, a chic cocktail bar and lounge featuring a robust wine and mixology program overseen by spirits guru Jonathan Mendez. The complete experience reinforces the appeal of the Biscayne Bayfront as a premier destination, connecting culinary offerings with the surrounding recreational and public spaces.

Mosaic white tile flooring features pops of teal and terracotta and ascends the walls, main mural and center column. The load-bearing column was transformed into a centerpiece seating area featuring Juan Rozas' 360-degree mural, surrounded by high-top tables and low-backed stools. In addition to a variety of outdoor seating and indoor dining options, The B100M also offers catering and take-out services, satisfying the needs of both the building's tenants and the surrounding communities of Bayfront Park and the Kaseya Center.

The B100M is Marcomia Group's latest endeavor -- a meticulously curated culinary haven that delights the senses with its approachable gourmet cuisine and inviting atmosphere. Each of the four renowned chefs will preside over an open kitchen, providing diners with a distinctively unique and interactive dining experience.

The culinary experiences at The B100M are diverse and enticing. At Hilburn's center kitchen, guests can savor exquisite rotisserie chicken, crave-worthy paninis, fresh salads, and classic entrees. Alejandra Espinoza's Cotoa offers Ecuadorian-inspired dishes that have been eagerly anticipated in the United States, with bookings sold out even before the restaurant opened. Yasu Tanaka's Sushi Yasu is renowned for its highest quality fish and seafood dishes, influenced by his background as a Michelin star chef in Tokyo. Finally, Maykel Vargas presents a sought-after menu that blends French and West African cuisines, adding to the rich tapestry of culinary delights available at The B100M.

"100 Biscayne is a case study in redefining and enhancing the office experience while embracing the distinctive personality of the City of Miami," continued AJ Camhi of RFR. "It stands as an homage to the city's ever-evolving culinary expressions, thriving art scene and aspirational luxe lifestyle."

Overlooking Bayfront Park and offering unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, Port of Miami, and the Downtown Miami skyline, 100 Biscayne is centrally located in the heart of Miami's Central Business District, adjacent to the Metromover Station and proximate to the Design District, Wynwood Arts District, and Miami Beach neighborhoods. RFR purchased the 310,000-square-foot building in January 2022 and embarked on a significant renovation and repositioning of the class-A building which has resulted in an acceleration of leasing velocity, having signed over 160,000 square feet of leases since acquiring the asset. The brisk activity highlights the demand for boutique office space, which delivers institutional quality, hospitality driven, working environments in the highly desired Biscayne Bayfront enclave of Downtown Miami.

Active in Miami for more than 15 years, first as developer and owner of the W South Beach Hotel and with noteworthy retail acquisitions on Lincoln Road and in the Design District, RFR brings its extensive office investment, repositioning and hospitality expertise to the city of Miami with 100 Biscayne.

The B100M complements the existing roster of luxury brands occupying office space at 100 Biscayne including French conglomerate LVMH, Italian luxury brand Bulgari, Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, Swiss watchmaker Hublot, and international architecture firm Zyscovich.

About RFR

RFR is a fully integrated real estate investment firm based in New York City with a core focus on select urban markets in the United States and Germany. Founded by Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs in the early 1990s, the firm has been an active force in the New York City and German real estate market for much of the past three decades. RFR's portfolio has grown to include more than 100 commercial, residential, hotel, and retail properties located in select domestic and international markets.

About Macromia Group

Macromia Group specializes in crafting high-end dining and retail locations, from concept to creation. With an impressive track record of successful food hall concepts since 2015, its network of culinary talent spans across multiple cities, including New Orleans, Miami, Houston, and Chicago. Macromia Group partners with emerging chefs to bring their innovative concepts to life, often expanding these culinary experiences beyond their original locations. The firm also operates the popular MIA Market in the Design District and has several openings slated for 2023.

About Urban Robot Associates

Urban Robot is a full-service design collective based in Miami Beach, specializing in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, and urban design. UR collaborates to employ a multidisciplinary approach to all projects, crafting a unique vision and creating meaningful, memorable, and functional experiences. Whether it's a dynamic food hall, mixed-use complex, boutique hotel, precious natural resource, or brand identity, UR strives to elevate the human experience.

