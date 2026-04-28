The B2B CMO Project Names the Top 100 B2B CMOs for 2026

New research reveals the five imperatives for earning C-suite influence and driving sustainable growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2B CMO Project today announced the B2B CMO 100, recognizing the marketing executives who are transforming their strategies for today's buying experience. The Project is also releasing The B2B CMO Imperative: The New Rules for B2B Marketing Leadership, a research report based on interviews with more than 50 senior B2B CMOs that identifies the five shifts separating the CMOs who are thriving in today's challenging landscape.

Introducing the B2B CMO 100

Recognizing Marketing Leadership: The B2B CMO 100

The B2B CMO 100 recognizes the marketing executives who are shaping company strategy, not just executing it — and as a result, earning genuine influence with the C-suite, their peers, and the broader B2B marketing community. They are owning market positioning, bringing customer intelligence into product and pricing decisions, building brand as a long-term asset, and leading their organizations through the AI shift.



"We created the B2B CMO 100 because the CMO role is being redefined in real time, and the people on this list are the ones doing the redefining. They're proving that marketing leaders who operate as business executives don't just survive the pressure — they become indispensable to growth. We want every B2B marketing leader to see what's possible." Jon Miller, Co-Founder and CEO, The B2B CMO Project.

The full list includes marketing leaders from companies including Databricks, Canva, DataDog, Samsara, ServiceNow, and Snowflake and is available now at b2bcmoproject.com/b2bcmo100

New Research: The B2B CMO Imperative

The B2B CMO Imperative: The New Rules for B2B Marketing Leadership is based on in-depth interviews with more than 50 senior B2B marketing leaders, conducted using G2's AI Voice interview solution. The research found a consistent pattern: the traditional CMO playbook has run its course, and the CMOs who have earned strong C-suite trust operate fundamentally differently from those who are losing influence. The report distills those differences into five imperatives, covering C-suite credibility, measurement reform, brand investment, AI visibility, and organizational design, each with a concrete action agenda.



"The research makes clear that the CMOs who are winning aren't playing by the old rules. They have built powerful brands, reimagined how their teams work with AI and are influencing the strategic direction of their companies. The B2B CMO Imperative and our podcast share the learnings and frameworks from these incredible leaders." Sydney Sloan, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor, The B2B CMO Project.

The report is available now at: b2bcmoproject.com/research

Industry Partners

The B2B CMO Project is supported by a select group of sponsors who share our commitment to elevating marketing leadership. Founding sponsors include LinkedIn, G2, Demandbase, Webflow, 2X, Goldcast by Cvent, Sendoso, CHEQ, and Phave.

About The B2B CMO Project

The B2B CMO Project was founded by Jon Miller (co-founder of Marketo, CEO of Phave) and Sydney Sloan (former CMO of SalesLoft and G2) because the CMO role is too important to let erode and too hard to navigate alone. The Project is where senior B2B marketing leaders come together to sharpen thinking, share what's working, and connect with peers who understand the challenge. It combines primary research, a curated peer community, intimate CMO dinners, and candid podcast conversations to give enterprise B2B CMOs the frameworks and peer relationships they can't get from other conferences, consultants, or communities.

Membership is selective, limited to CMOs and senior marketing executives at established B2B companies. Learn more and apply at b2bcmoproject.com and follow linkedin.com/company/b2bcmoproject.

The B2B CMO 100 and The B2B CMO Imperative research report are both available now at: www.b2bcmoproject.com

SOURCE B2B CMO Project