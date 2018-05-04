The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London

The first event, hosted by Bob Dearsley, Chief Executive of The B2B Marketing Lab, and Shauna Carroll, Channel Consultant at HubSpot, will discuss how businesses can align marketing and sales teams to create a successful Inbound marketing campaign.

HubSpot User Groups are free quarterly events designed to educate and inspire marketers, salespeople on Inbound best practices, as well as provide attendees with a way to connect with other HubSpot users in their area. HubSpot User Groups provide hands-on tips and tricks to help grow businesses through Inbound Marketing.

The B2B Marketing Lab, part of the ITPR Group, which also includes B2B Tech PR consultancy ITPR and digital marketing and search agency Be Found Online, is part of a 30-strong team of digital marketing consultants.

The B2B Marketing Lab was named as the UK's largest and most successful HubSpot partner in 2017 and remains the only HubSpot Diamond partner in London. After undergoing a period of rapid growth, the company recently moved to new offices in Southwark, South London and opened a new office in Singapore with further expansion expected in the future.

Bob said: "It's important to understand that your potential customers will interact with your website days, weeks and months before they speak to a member of your sales team. Inbound Marketing, and the use of HubSpot's growth stack allows you to set up your website to interact, engage, and generate leads 24/7.

"Our HubSpot User Groups will help educate and inspire marketing and sales professionals to use Inbound Marketing methods in order to help their business grow, and gain a competitive advantage in 2018."

The event will take place on Thursday, 10th May, 9 - 11:30 BST, at Sama Bankside, Southwark. For more information and registration details, visit: http://southlondon.hubspotusergroups.com/ .

The B2B Marketing Lab is the largest and most successful HubSpot Partner in the UK. This international Inbound Marketing consultancy is based in London, S.E.1. and also has offices in Singapore.

Founded in 2012, as part of The ITPR Group, the business has grown almost exponentially - and helps B2B organisations to transform their digital marketing strategy through Inbound Marketing and HubSpot. The B2B Marketing Lab provides marketing automation software services and consultancy in lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing, website design & build, customer acquisition and client engagement.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot.

