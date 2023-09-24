The Baby Stroller and Pram Market to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd. and Baby Trend Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby stroller and pram market is estimated to grow by USD 1.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%. The baby stroller and pram market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer baby stroller and pram market are Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Baby Trend Inc., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Combi Corp., CYBEX GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Evenflo Co. Inc., HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Johnston Prams and Buggies Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Stroller, Reliance Retail Ltd., SND Digital Retails LLP, Summer Infant Inc., and TRIOS VENTURES PTY LTD. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - The company offers baby strollers and prams such as Childcare Vogue Lite Stroller Grey, Uppababy Vista V2 Stroller Black, and Jengo Strand Pram And Bassinet-Moon.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Germany, France , the United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , and the Netherlands are some of the leading countries in the European market for baby strollers and prams. Baby strollers are very popular in Europe because, over the years, they have allowed working parents to spend more money on products related to children's care such as car seats, prams, cribs, and other baby product categories due to relative increases in household disposable income. This has provided good growth potential for sellers entering the European stroller and pram market. Furthermore, among all these countries, Germany contributed the most to the total revenue of the stroller and pram market in Europe in 2019. Some of the major suppliers in the country are Artsana, Goodbaby International, Newell Brands , Britax, and Combi Corporation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Changing lifestyles coupled with a rise in single-parent and nuclear families

Changing lifestyles coupled with a rise in single-parent and nuclear families
Key Trend - Emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers

Major Challenges - Short life cycle of baby strollers and prams

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Europe market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

