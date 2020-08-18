The Baby's Brew Celebrates Exponential Growth and Astounding Revenue Projections Despite COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in July 2019, The Baby's Brew, creators of the world's first battery powered bottle warmer, today announced that it has exceeded its original projections for 2020 and reached $1,300,000 in revenue year-to-date. This news comes during a global pandemic that has seen businesses – large and small – permanently close, furlough employees, and file for bankruptcy. In addition, The Baby's Brew has outlined new revenue projections with the goal of reaching $3,175,000 by the end of the year.

Baby's Brew Portable Bottle Warmer Baby's Brew Portable Bottle Warmer

Designed for on-the-go parents who wanted to drop the cord and get outside, The Baby's Brew has had to adjust its business operations and marketing strategy to survive – and ultimately thrive – during coronavirus shutdowns.

At the onset of the pandemic, Founder, Alaina Moulton, moved her entire warehouse to her home in order to continue fulfilling orders in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Like many businesses, sales took a major hit at first. The ever-savvy team quickly pivoted its marketing strategy away from getting outside, and instead, focused on how The Baby's Brew is helpful inside the home. From photography to SEO and messaging, Alaina led the charge and watched sales quickly turn around. More recently, the company has focused on parents who are cautiously returning to their pre-COVID lives and the idea that the Portable Bottle Warmer Pro can provide a contactless way to warm breast milk or water – without it being handled by a barrister, server, etc. who could potentially be a carrier of COVID-19.

"2020 has been a wild ride," said Alaina Moulton, Co-Founder of the Baby's Brew. "We launched to an amazing fanfare in July 2019, and while we knew there would be ups and downs in our first full year of business, we had no idea what was to come. I'm so proud of our team for continually innovating to ensure that our company is the best that it can be, and I'm thrilled to be in the position to not only meet, but also increase our 2020 revenue goals during these unprecedented times."

The company's flagship product, the Pro Warmer Set is the world's first battery powered, portable bottle warmer. Features include:

Adjustable temperature function to get it just right for your little one:

80F - For when you are trying to get liquids to room temp



98.6F - Ideal for breastfed babies



103F - Made for all other liquids besides breastmilk



110F - Perfect temperature to help with reflux

Utilizes slow-heat technology to ensure that all nutrients are preserved and there are no hot spots. Safety is a top priority at Baby's Brew. Expect your baby's bottle to be ready in 5-10 minutes

Simple to use formula dispenser – one push equals one scoop of formula. Not only does Baby's Brew make heating your baby's bottle a snap, now you can make preparation a mess-free process too

Keeps water warm for 8-12 hours. You can have baby's bottle ready when they give you the signal that it's time to eat

For more information on The Baby's Brew, or to learn more about the brand's journey, please visit www.thebabysbrew.com.

About The Baby's Brew:

The Baby's Brew was conceived by Alaina Moulton, military wife and mom to Willow, who was looking for an easier way to warm her baby's bottle on-the-go. After a quick Google search left her empty-handed, Alaina set to work creating the world's first battery powered, portable bottle warmer. The Baby's Brew launched in 2019 and has been honored as a must-have for new parents by top media outlets like Motherly, weeSpring, Red Tricycle, BabyCenter and more. In July 2020, Baby's Brew was honored to be included on Fatherly's list of The Best New Baby Gear of 2020. For more information on The Baby's Brew, please visit www.thebabysbrew.com, or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Samantha Radach

Opportunity PR (for The Baby's Brew)

[email protected]

949.290.2834

SOURCE The Baby's Brew

Related Links

http://www.thebabysbrew.com

