The Backyard & Beyond Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

For the first time in the company's history The Backyard & Beyond has made the prestigious list.

ELLSINORE, Mo., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Backyard & Beyond, a family-owned and operated shed builder, operating in Ellsinore, Missouri, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #2,859 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 191% for the period from 2018-2021.

prefab cabins in Missouri from The Backyard & Beyond

The Backyard & Beyond was started by Curvin Huber and his sons. They began constructing sheds and storage barns and quickly became a successful business. Relying on their faith in God and dedicating themselves to the principles of quality, reliability, and integrity. They pride themselves in serving their customers with superior quality and customer service.

In the beginning of their second year, The Backyard & Beyond was already expanding by opening additional sales locations in neighboring cities. They had to hire more employees to keep up with demand and were quickly becoming a better-known shed builder in Missouri.

When asked what has led to all their business success in less than 10 years since The Backyard & Beyond's beginning in 2015 Curvin gave credit to his employees and associates that have offered the needed expertise. He also sited that their focus has always been and will continue to be quality buildings, reliable customer service, and innovative products that meet their customer's needs.

This openness to innovation is certainly a plus for Backyard & Beyond, what started out as a small shed building business, operated by a father and his sons, has now expanded significantly. They build sheds , cabins, garages, animal structures, and greenhouses ! Throughout their product line expansions, they have maintained their dedication to quality and that has earned them their positive reputation.

About The Backyard & Beyond

What began as a fun small business to operate with his sons has now become a full-blown successful backyard buildings company. The Backyard & Beyond has grown since their small beginning in 2015. Now they have sales lots in 2 states and are featured on the Inc. 5000 Magazine List for 2022. In less than 10 years in business they have experienced growth and success and when asked about his company's fast success, Curvin attributed it to their values of following God first and providing quality, reliability, and integrity. A simple but effective strategy that they plan to continue. You can learn more on their website at www.thebackyardnbeyond.com/

Contact:

Curvin Huber

Owner

(573) 322-8679

[email protected]

SOURCE The Backyard & Beyond