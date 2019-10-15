'The Baha Mar Cup' Brings Additional Tennis Talent And Star Power To Multi-Day Tennis Event - Now Airing On The Tennis Channel

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the newest resort destination in The Bahamas, announces today that 15-year-old American tennis superstar fresh off winning her first WTA Singles Title, Coco Gauff will join tennis legends Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, Tommy Haas and James Blake for the first-ever Baha Mar Cup, a one-of-a-kind tennis fundraising event at Baha Mar from Thursday, November 7th to Sunday, November 10th to benefit victims of Hurricane Dorian across The Abacos and Grand Bahama islands. Additionally, country music favorite Charles Esten, known for his star role in the hit television series, Nashville, will perform live at Baha Mar on Friday, November 8.

Set to air throughout the U.S. on the Tennis Channel in November, The Baha Mar Cup will feature a Pro-Am tournament pitting professional tennis sensations against their fans, exhibition matches and other events held at Baha Mar Racquet Club's nine tennis courts, including hard, har-tru clay and grass surfaces.

As part of Baha Mar's ongoing dedication to continued relief efforts, all proceeds and winnings from The Baha Mar Cup will go directly to aid Hurricane Dorian's victims and support for the long-term recovery of The Bahamas as we move forward to rebuild the communities in The Abacos and Grand Bahama.

"I am proud to join the global tennis community for a weekend of exceptional tennis at Baha Mar, which will directly benefit relief and rebuilding efforts for those affected by Hurricane Dorian," said Coco Gauff, Professional American Singles and Doubles Tennis Player.

On Sunday, Coco Gauff made history when she won her first WTA singles title at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, an indoor WTA tournament. The title made Gauff the youngest WTA singles champion in 15 years. This summer, Gauff qualified and competed at The French Open, where she upset Ankita Raina in two straight sets. At Wimbledon, the 15-year-old advanced to the round of 16 where she was defeated by No. 7 and ultimate Wimbledon champion, Simona Halep. Further, Gauff advanced to the third round at The U.S. Open where she was defeated by No. 1 and defending champion, Naomi Osaka.

"I'm very honored to bring my music to The Bahamas for resort guests and the tournament participants at Baha Mar, who are supporting this important charity event," said Charles Esten. "The Bahamas is a special place, and in the wake of the great devastation it has suffered, I can't think of anything I'd rather be doing than visiting and performing while helping to raise much-needed funds for the vital rebuilding efforts that are already underway."

To attend The Baha Mar Cup, please visit www.bahamar.com for ticket options. The tournaments will also air on the Tennis Channel in November 2019.

The schedule of weekend's events follows:

Friday, November 8

7:00PM Welcome Reception & Silent/Live Auction



Saturday, November 9

10:00AM – 12PM Youth Tennis Clinic for Nassau Children hosted by Mark Knowles 1:00PM – 3:00PM Celebrity Tennis "Play with the Pros" 3:15PM – 5:30PM Celebrity Tennis Exhibitions 7:00PM Farewell Dinner

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

SOURCE Baha Mar

Related Links

http://www.bahamar.com

