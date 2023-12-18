THE BAHAMAS AND ALASKA AIRLINES CELEBRATE FIRST-EVER NONSTOP ROUTES CONNECTING WEST COAST TRAVELLERS TO NASSAU

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Islands of The Bahamas and Alaska Airlines marked a significant milestone jointly welcoming first-ever passengers from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau, the nation's booming capital.

Respectively launched on December 14 and 15, the new nonstop routes provide West Coast travellers with greater access to the coveted Caribbean paradise renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and vibrant culture.

"The Bahamas is committed to establishing new partnerships, such as these exciting new routes with Alaska Airlines, that will enhance accessibility to our beautiful shores for all to experience the warm hospitality and rich heritage that awaits," said The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "In 2023, we surpassed record-breaking tourism arrivals eclipsing 8 million visitors, and with this new service, anticipate this momentum to continue steadfast."

Passengers arrived to Lynden Pindling International Airport greeted and embraced in true Bahamian style, with a spirited and traditional Bahamian Junkanoo welcome, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience in The Bahamas.

"Our roster of increased flight service is transporting passengers to countries we've never served before, opening gateways to exciting new destinations," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "For the first time, with the launch of our new routes from both Seattle and Los Angeles to Nassau, our West Coast travelers can visit the pristine islands and turquoise waters of The Bahamas."

"Nassau is our metropolitan offering, known as the gateway to The Bahamas," said Latia Duncombe, Director General at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "Upon arrival, visitors will unlock access to our 16 distinct island destinations with only one passport stamp and discover the thrilling adventures that Seattle residents are known to love from snorkeling the Andros Barrier Reef and big game fishing in The Abacos to island-hopping the 365 islands and cays in The Exumas and more."

Nassau and Paradise Island offer visitors numerous luxury resorts, diverse dining, shopping, a vibrant nightlife and endless authentic Bahamian culture – from art exhibits to historical landmarks. The bustling capital also serves as the launch pad and gateway to unlock the splendour of all 16 islands in The Bahamas.

"We are thrilled to welcome the first nonstop flights on Alaska Airlines from Los Angeles and Seattle, making it easier than ever for those on the West Coast to visit our beautiful destination," said Joy Jibrilu, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board CEO. "This strategic expansion is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our destination and our airline partners and I want to thank Alaska Airlines and their planning team for working to make this new route a reality. From white sandy beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters to culture around every corner and a variety of world-class resort options, Nassau & Paradise Island offer something for every type of traveler, and we look forward to having even more West Coast travelers discover what makes our islands so special."

The direct service will operate four-times weekly from Los Angeles and three-times weekly from Seattle. Travellers can learn about the new service and the destination by visiting AlaskaAir.com, Bahamas.com and NassauParadiseIsland.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of some of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples, and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

ABOUT ALASKA AIRLINES

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,200 destinations on 29 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

ABOUT NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND

Nassau Paradise Island, Bahamas is known for having some of the most beautiful white sand beaches in the world, turquoise blue water, the Caribbean's best entertainment and a spectrum of resorts from ultra-exclusive to family friendly. This convenient destination is serviced by several non-stop flights from most major U.S. cities. Less than an hour from South Florida and less than three hours from New York City, Nassau Paradise Island is so close, yet feels like it's a world away. Additional information about where to stay and incredible value-added packages may be found at www.NassauParadiseIsland.com.

