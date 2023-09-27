THE BAHAMAS CONTINUES TRADE MISSION TO MIDDLE EAST

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

27 Sep, 2023, 11:57 ET

Deputy Prime Minister Heads to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to speak at UNWTO,
Secure Major Funding for Family Island Renaissance Project and Discuss Green Investments

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Honourable I. Chester Cooper continues his trade mission to West Asia with an official visit to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The delegation arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, September 26th.

On Wednesday, the deputy prime minister will sign a major loan agreement with extremely favorable terms from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for the construction of airport infrastructure in the Family Islands that will advance the tourism sector in The Bahamas and the country's gross domestic product.

This loan is a critical part of the Davis administration's Family Island Airport Renaissance project.

The deputy prime minister and other members of the delegation will also celebrate the commemoration of the 43rd annual World Tourism Day and engage in important talks to advance the relationship between our two countries.

Additionally, he will engage with world leaders on new tourism investment strategies and meet with high-level stakeholders and decision makers from across the tourism and investments sectors to discuss burgeoning opportunities for The Bahamas.

"The relationships this administration has forged on behalf of The Bahamas throughout West Asia since coming to office have resulted in tangible, remarkable results that will move our nation forward," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper in Riyadh.

"Our partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Fund for Development will help transform our Family Island airport infrastructure in a way that has not been seen before. We have also had very meaningful discussions about further strengthening ties to The Bahamas and the Caribbean by leveraging our small countries' mighty voices and strategic alliances to advance the interests of all involved."

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Director, Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Tribute The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe

THE BAHAMAS DEEPENS TIES WITH STATE OF QATAR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.