The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival Returns to Baha Mar for Its Fifth Year with New Talent and Deeper Caribbean Focus

Now on Sale: Weekend Passes for October 21–25, 2026

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baha Mar announces the return of the highly anticipated Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, taking place from October 21–25, 2026 at the luxury resort destination. Now entering its fifth year, the festival continues to evolve as one of the region's premier celebrations of culinary excellence, artistic expression, and Bahamian culture.

Participating culinary talent from The 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

The festival lineup will feature returning and new* internationally acclaimed culinary talent including Daniel Boulud (Café Boulud The Bahamas), Marcus Samuelsson (Marcus Fish + Chop House), Scott Conant (Leola), Dario Cecchini (Carna), Simeon Hall Jr., Buddy Valastro*, Amanda Freitag, Maneet Chauhan, Esther Choi*, Claudette Zepeda*, Alfredo Villanueva, Tristen Epps*, Nina Compton*, and Lisa and Chris Binns*, alongside renowned beverage experts Marv "Mr. Mixx" Cunningham and Noah Rothbaum.

Several featured chefs and culinary personalities are bringing deeply personal Caribbean perspectives to this year's events. Bahamian culinary voice Simeon Hall Jr. will showcase the richness of the island's cuisine and hospitality throughout the weekend. Saint Lucia-born Nina Compton is celebrated for blending Caribbean traditions with refined French and Italian techniques, while Tristen Epps draws on his Trinidadian heritage and global upbringing to deliver bold Afro-Caribbean flavors. Finally, Lisa and Chris Binns, the husband-and-wife visionaries behind Jamaica's acclaimed farm-to-table experience Stush in the Bush, focus on sustainable organic farming and gourmet vegan dining.

"As we celebrate five years of the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, it's incredibly rewarding to see how the event has grown into a true reflection of who we are at Baha Mar—a place where global talent and local culture come together in meaningful ways," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "This year, we're especially proud to deepen our focus on Caribbean culinary voices, creating space for both emerging and established chefs to share their stories alongside some of the world's most celebrated names."

Programming Highlights

Taste of Baha Mar | Friday, October 23

The festival's signature walk-around style tasting event returns on the Jasmine Lawn with culinary offerings from all of Baha Mar's signature restaurants. Enjoy live action chef stations and inventive cocktails, followed by a special live performance by a soon-to-be-announced artist.

The Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner | Saturday, October 24

An immersive dining experience where each course is a living artwork, inspired by the bold strokes of Caribbean artists. From the dynamic palette of Caribbean spices to the delicate carvings etched into a plantain tostón, every dish is composed as deliberately as a painting and presented as intentionally as a sculpture.

Ticket Details

Beginning today, June 9, 2026, guests can purchase Gold Weekend Passes and Platinum Weekend Passes.

Gold Weekend Pass

The Gold Weekend Pass includes access to flagship festival events and experiences, including:

Admission to the Taste of Baha Mar on Friday, October 23

Two-day access to the FUZE Art & Culinary Expo on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25

Admission to the Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner on Saturday, October 24

A curated welcome gift bag

Platinum Weekend Pass

The Platinum Weekend Pass offers VIP access and enhanced festival experiences, including:

One Hour Early admission and platinum access to the Taste of Baha Mar on Friday, October 23

One Hour Early admission and two-day access to FUZE Art & Culinary Expo on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25

Admission to the Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner on Saturday, October 24

A premium welcome gift bag

Additional details surrounding programming will be announced leading up to the festival, including more information on the fourth annual FUZE Art Expo, the one-of-a-kind Caribbean art showcase. For tickets and festival updates, visit https://festival.bahamar.com/.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

Media Contact

BerlinRosen

[email protected]

SOURCE Baha Mar