Baha Mar and Colin Cowie Introduce the Baha Mar Celebration Collection, Designed by Colin Cowie, A New Standard for Destination Weddings

The first-of-its-kind suite offers curated design wardrobes for bespoke, unforgettable and effortless island celebrations, from mid-century glamour to tropical grandeur

NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the Caribbean's leading luxury resort destination, joins world-renowned event visionary Colin Cowie to unveil a new era of island elegance, timed to 40 years of Colin Cowie Lifestyle. The exclusive partnership brings Cowie's legendary artistry to Baha Mar's expansive resort grounds, introducing a seamless, highly curated approach to world-class destination weddings, milestone events and private celebrations.

Photo credit: Christian Oth, courtesy of Baha Mar

The Baha Mar Celebration Collection, designed by Colin Cowie introduces a series of curated wedding concepts inspired by the beauty, color, and spirit of The Bahamas. Each concept showcases an experiential approach to event styling and is exclusively offered at Baha Mar. Moving beyond traditional event planning, the collection introduces fully-realized creative concepts that serve as sophisticated foundations for celebrations of all sizes, allowing for effortless, high-level customization.

"As the Caribbean's leading resort destination, we have witnessed a remarkable surge in demand for sophisticated, experiential weddings," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are proud to set a new standard by introducing a level of design and service that is simply unmatched. Having known Colin for many years, I have seen firsthand how his discerning taste transforms spaces into masterpieces. By blending the natural beauty of The Bahamas with his boundless creativity, we are offering couples the rare opportunity to realize the wedding of their dreams—expertly designed by Colin himself, where every detail is considered and every moment is elevated."

The Ten Signature Wardrobes

Designed specifically for Baha Mar, these ten style identities blend texture, color, and cultural inspiration to create immersive, transportive celebrations. The ten signature wardrobes include concepts, such as:

Bahamian Beach Chic: A fresh, elevated interpretation of classic island style, featuring crisp blue-and-white palettes, bleached coral motifs, and natural textures.

A fresh, elevated interpretation of classic island style, featuring crisp blue-and-white palettes, bleached coral motifs, and natural textures. Soft Sands: Effortless elegance defined by tropical prints, natural tones, and organic materials like bamboo and rattan.

Effortless elegance defined by tropical prints, natural tones, and organic materials like bamboo and rattan. Coral Luxe: A romantic, contemporary atmosphere utilizing shades of coral, aqua accents, and shimmering pink glassware.

A romantic, contemporary atmosphere utilizing shades of coral, aqua accents, and shimmering pink glassware. Pearly Pink: A breezy style evokes effortless romance with soft, flowing fabrics and delicate, graceful touches,whispers of timeless beauty and sweet celebration.

A breezy style evokes effortless romance with soft, flowing fabrics and delicate, graceful touches,whispers of timeless beauty and sweet celebration. Palm Persuasion: Lush tropical textures paired with vibrant pink accents and sophisticated black detailing for a garden-inspired aesthetic.

Lush tropical textures paired with vibrant pink accents and sophisticated black detailing for a garden-inspired aesthetic. Simply White: This collection captures the essence of a classic white wedding. Flowing chiffon and satin, delicate petal details, and subtle silver accents create a polished, modern glow, evoking a timeless atmosphere.

This collection captures the essence of a classic white wedding. Flowing chiffon and satin, delicate petal details, and subtle silver accents create a polished, modern glow, evoking a timeless atmosphere. Something Bleu: An ode to the Caribbean Ocean. A palette of deep teal to soft sky hues is elevated with luminous silver accents. The result is calm, romantic, and quietly luxurious.

"Baha Mar is a dream canvas for any designer," said Colin Cowie, Celebrity Wedding and Event Planner. "With these collections, we've taken the guesswork out of the planning process, putting together wardrobes that allow a bride to make her own personal statement by customizing her flowers, personalizing her tabletop selections, and customizing her dance floor from a fabulously curated selection of design options.

The Planning Journey

The planning process is designed to be as seamless as it is spectacular. Couples begin by selecting a signature wardrobe as their creative foundation and collaborate with Baha Mar's expert events team—under Cowie's creative direction—to tailor every element. From bespoke floral installations and world-class culinary experiences to specialized entertainment and spatial design, each celebration is a one-of-one reflection of the couple's unique story.

Transforming Baha Mar's Iconic Venues

The Baha Mar Celebration Collection is masterfully designed to transform the resort's most iconic spaces, accommodating celebrations of all sizes and visions, from intimate jasmine-scented garden ceremonies at the Rosewood Lawn to elegant cocktail hours and high-energy outdoor celebrations on the SLS Great Lawn. For grand-scale galas of over 1,000 guests, the Baha Bay Lawn offers a sweeping oceanfront space awaiting reimagination through Cowie's design lens.

Baha Mar, A Global Hub for Celebrations

The debut of The Baha Mar Celebration Collection, designed by Colin Cowie coincided with Baha Mar's hosting of RSVP Symposium in May 2026. Designed and produced by Colin Cowie, the event gathered the world's leading wedding designers and creatives for a week of connection, inspiration and celebration. Across a curated program of talks, gatherings and unforgettable evenings, guests heard from pioneering innovators across the global events industry. Set against the turquoise waters of The Bahamas, RSVP attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at The Baha Mar Celebration Collection, designed by Colin Cowie.

Debuting today, The Baha Mar Celebration Collection, designed by Colin Cowie is now available to couples, families and group event planners pursuing events in 2026 and beyond. For more information on hosting a celebration at Baha Mar, please visit: https://bahamar.com/weddings/. To inquire about an upcoming event or wedding, please reach out to [email protected].

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master-planned integrated resort development on 1,000 acres overlooking the world-famous Cable Beach. The destination features three iconic hotels — Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood — offering over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges. Guests can enjoy the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's only flagship ESPA spa, the $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and more than 30 luxury retail outlets. For reservations and details, visit www.bahamar.com.

About Colin Cowie

Colin Cowie Lifestyle (CCL) is a globally recognized luxury event design and production company founded by celebrated event designer Colin Cowie. For over 40 years, CCL has created immersive, detail driven experiences for private clients, global brands, non-profit galas, and premier hospitality destinations around the world. Renowned for its creativity, precision, and highly personalized approach, CCL specializes in transforming celebrations into unforgettable moments through exceptional design, storytelling, and sensory engagement. The company's portfolio includes iconic events such as Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball, celebrity celebrations, and major hospitality launches including Atlantis Dubai and Fontainebleau Las Vegas. As the company enters its fifth decade, CCL continues its strategic global expansion with growing operations in Miami and a new office in Florence, Italy, while broadening its capabilities through Thrive Hospitality. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and guest experience, Colin Cowie Lifestyle continues to define the future of luxury events and lifestyle production. Celebrated by Vogue as the "#1 Best Wedding Planner," Colin Cowie's influence extends beyond events into media, publishing, hospitality, and product design. He is a sought after television personality, author, and speaker whose work continues to shape the worlds of entertaining, celebration, and luxury living.

Baha Mar Media Contacts

Julienne Engelstad, Giulia Liption

BerlinRosen

[email protected]

SOURCE Baha Mar