OneRepublic Set to Headline The Fifth Annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, Presented by Scotiabank

Baha Mar unveils official programming, exclusive hotel packages and an expanded lineup of international culinary masters and Caribbean talent

On Sale Now: Hotel Packages and Weekend Passes for October 21–25, 2026

NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading luxury resort destination in The Bahamas, today unveils the official programming schedule and musical headliner for the Fifth Annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, presented by Scotiabank. The milestone festivities will feature a spectacular performance by Grammy-nominated rock band OneRepublic on Friday, October 23, 2026, alongside an unparalleled lineup of world-renowned culinary stars, Caribbean chefs, master mixologists, and contemporary artists.

Image courtesy of OneRepublic

As the festival takes on a deeper Caribbean identity in its fifth year, Baha Mar is introducing an expanded roster of culinary and arts events with Bahamian chef Simeon Hall Jr., Saint Lucia-born Nina Compton, Trinidadian chef Tristen Epps, and Lisa and Chris Binns of Jamaica's farm-to-table experience, Stush in the Bush.

This year's elite lineup also features returning chef favorites and internationally acclaimed talent making their festival debut. Master Baha Mar chefs Daniel Boulud (Café Boulud), Marcus Samuelsson (Marcus Fish + Chop House), Dario Cecchini (Carna), and Scott Conant (Leola) will be joined by exceptional culinary icons Amanda Freitag, Maneet Chauhan, Esther Choi, Claudette Zepeda, Buddy Valastro, and Alfredo Villanueva.

Complementing the festival's elite culinary offerings will be celebrated cocktail expert Noah Rothbaum, award-winning Bahamian mixologist Marv "Mr. Mixx" Cunningham and world-renowned wine authorities and sommeliers Amanda McCrossin, Ken Fredrickson, and Fernando Beteta.

"What began five years ago as an ambitious vision has evolved into a global benchmark for both culinary and artistic excellence," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "As we celebrate our fifth year, we are thrilled to expand the festival with multiple new itinerary concepts and expanded talent, creating more opportunities than ever before for our most innovative chefs and finest visual artists to come together in seamless dialogue."

Official 2026 Festival Programming Highlights

The Kitchen's Masterclass Series, Presented by Bon Appétit

A highlight of the weekend, the Masterclass Series Presented by Bon Appétit will take place daily, offering guests an intimate opportunity to cook alongside industry masters in The Kitchen at Baha Mar, the resort's state-of-the-art professional kitchen and interactive learning center. Guests will learn from legendary culinary voices with hands-on sessions packed with expert techniques, secret tips and interactive demonstrations. The lineup includes acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud, hosting a masterclass in The Kitchen for the first time; Buddy Valastro sharing foundational baking expertise; and Amanda Freitag offering an immersive session to inspire home cooks and food enthusiasts alike. Reflecting the festival's focus on regional cooking, Lisa and Chris Binns will host a specialized vegan masterclass highlighting vibrant, plant-based Caribbean cuisine.

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Daniel Boulud's Alumni Dinner (Evening): A special evening celebrating the culinary legacy of Boulud. This exclusive dinner brings together a talented group of alumni chefs from Boulud's global kitchens to present a collaborative multi-course menu inspired by their shared experiences.

A special evening celebrating the culinary legacy of Boulud. This exclusive dinner brings together a talented group of alumni chefs from Boulud's global kitchens to present a collaborative multi-course menu inspired by their shared experiences. Nawlins Nightcap with Jon Batiste & Nina Compton (Evening): Hosted at Jon Batiste's Jazz Club, this ode to the soulful magic of New Orleans will be made all the sweeter by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning musical legend Jon Batiste. Batiste joins forces with James Beard Foundation award-winning Chef Nina Compton, whose New Orleans restaurant Compère Lapin reflects both her unique perspective and the energy, creativity, and hospitality that define New Orleans. Join an evening of unforgettable live music, exceptional cocktails, and vibrant energy, paired perfectly with Compton's signature flair to close out your night.

Friday, October 23, 2026

The Island Table (Afternoon): A brand-new afternoon event celebrating island flavors, local ingredients, and rich Caribbean traditions. Set against sweeping beach views, this curated lunch is hosted by Nina Compton—celebrated for blending Caribbean traditions with refined French and Italian techniques—and Tristen Epps, known for delivering bold Afro-Caribbean flavors.

A brand-new afternoon event celebrating island flavors, local ingredients, and rich Caribbean traditions. Set against sweeping beach views, this curated lunch is hosted by Nina Compton—celebrated for blending Caribbean traditions with refined French and Italian techniques—and Tristen Epps, known for delivering bold Afro-Caribbean flavors. A Taste of Baha Mar Welcome Party (Evening): The festival's signature walk-around style tasting event returns to the Jasmine Lawn. Guests will enjoy live-action chef stations and inventive cocktails from every signature restaurant within Baha Mar's elite dining portfolio, culminating in a high-energy, live performance under the stars by global hitmakers OneRepublic.

Saturday, October 24, 2026

The Culinary Expo & FUZE Art Fair (Saturday & Sunday): Experience a vibrant celebration of food, art, and culture as the Culinary Expo and FUZE Art Fair come together for an unforgettable showcase of creativity and craftsmanship. Explore offerings from local vendors and artisans, enjoy curated wine tastings, discover inspiring works of art, and watch live demonstrations from renowned celebrity chefs.

Experience a vibrant celebration of food, art, and culture as the Culinary Expo and FUZE Art Fair come together for an unforgettable showcase of creativity and craftsmanship. Explore offerings from local vendors and artisans, enjoy curated wine tastings, discover inspiring works of art, and watch live demonstrations from renowned celebrity chefs. Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Brunch (Late Morning): Renowned chefs Claudette Zepeda and Alfredo Villanueva come together to spice up a vibrant brunch celebrating the bold flavors of Mexico, authentic culinary traditions, and expertly crafted tequila pairings.

Renowned chefs Claudette Zepeda and Alfredo Villanueva come together to spice up a vibrant brunch celebrating the bold flavors of Mexico, authentic culinary traditions, and expertly crafted tequila pairings. VIBE Dayparty (Afternoon): Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson alongside Lisa & Chris Binns, at Marcus' new VIBE location at Baha Mar, this daytime gathering celebrates the rhythms and flavors of the Caribbean with bold bites, plant-based creations, refreshing cocktails, and island-inspired music.

Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson alongside Lisa & Chris Binns, at Marcus' new VIBE location at Baha Mar, this daytime gathering celebrates the rhythms and flavors of the Caribbean with bold bites, plant-based creations, refreshing cocktails, and island-inspired music. The Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner (Evening): An immersive four-course dining experience where each dish is composed as deliberately as a painting and presented as intentionally as a sculpture. Inspired by the bold strokes of Caribbean artists, this collaborative dinner features Scott Conant, Esther Choi, Marcus Samuelsson, Dario Cecchini, Nina Compton, Lisa & Chris Binns, Simeon Hall Jr., Daniel Boulud, Tristen Epps, Claudette Zepeda, Amanda Freitag, Maneet Chauhan and Buddy Valastro.

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Bollywood & Bubbles: Maneet's Birthday Brunch (Late Morning): Celebrate chef Maneet Chauhan's birthday with a vibrant Bollywood-inspired brunch in spectacular style, alongside chef Amanda Freitag and renowned sommelier Amanda McCrossin. With bold Indian flavors, festive cocktails, and unforgettable birthday energy, this brunch blends the glamour of Bollywood with the warmth of gathering around the table.

Celebrate chef Maneet Chauhan's birthday with a vibrant Bollywood-inspired brunch in spectacular style, alongside chef Amanda Freitag and renowned sommelier Amanda McCrossin. With bold Indian flavors, festive cocktails, and unforgettable birthday energy, this brunch blends the glamour of Bollywood with the warmth of gathering around the table. Whiskey & Wok with Esther and Noah (Afternoon): Explore the perfect balance of flavor and craftsmanship at an immersive lunch with chef Esther Choi and whiskey expert Noah Rothbaum. Pair bold Asian-inspired cuisine with exceptional whiskies to highlight umami-rich flavors and the complexity of the spirit.

Explore the perfect balance of flavor and craftsmanship at an immersive lunch with chef Esther Choi and whiskey expert Noah Rothbaum. Pair bold Asian-inspired cuisine with exceptional whiskies to highlight umami-rich flavors and the complexity of the spirit. Sunday in Sicily with Scott Conant (Afternoon): Celebrate the simple elegance of Italian cuisine with chef Scott Conant at an intimate afternoon lunch inspired by the flavors of Italy. Savor beautifully crafted dishes, seasonal ingredients, and heartfelt hospitality as Scott shares his signature approach to Italian cooking.

Celebrate the simple elegance of Italian cuisine with chef Scott Conant at an intimate afternoon lunch inspired by the flavors of Italy. Savor beautifully crafted dishes, seasonal ingredients, and heartfelt hospitality as Scott shares his signature approach to Italian cooking. Chef Simeon's Sunset BBQ with Marv (Evening): As the sun sets on another unforgettable Culinary & Arts Festival, join chef Simeon Hall Jr. and master mixologist Marv "Mr. Mixx" Cunningham for a beloved tradition and perennial fan favorite. Simeon's Sunset BBQ brings guests together to raise a glass with incredible food, island flavors, live music, and laid-back coastal vibes.

Exclusive Hotel Packages & Ticket Details

Beginning today, June 30, 2026, guests can book limited, accommodation-inclusive festival packages. These packages bundle specialized festival passes with exclusive room rates across Baha Mar's three luxury hotels: Rosewood Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

The Platinum Weekend Pass

Offers VIP access and enhanced festival experiences, including:

One Hour Early admission and platinum access to the Taste of Baha Mar on Friday, October 23

One Hour Early admission and two-day access to FUZE Art & Culinary Expo on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25

Admission to the Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner on Saturday, October 24

A premium welcome gift bag

The Gold Weekend Pass

Offers access to flagship festival events and experiences, including:

Admission to the Taste of Baha Mar on Friday, October 23

Two-day access to the FUZE Art & Culinary Expo on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25

Admission to the Art of the Plate Foundation Dinner on Saturday, October 24

A curated welcome gift bag

Additional details surrounding the weekend schedule and specific programming elements will be announced leading up to October, including the artists and galleries participating in the FUZE Art Pavilion, a centerpiece of the weekend that bridges the region's premier artistic expressions and culinary talent.

To purchase tickets, book hotel packages, and view festival updates, please visit festival.bahamar.com.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

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