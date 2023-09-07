The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Continues Its Global Sales and Marketing Mission with a Series of Events in Atlanta

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

07 Sep, 2023, 11:06 ET

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will lead BMOTIA executives to Atlanta to showcase the destination's diverse offerings

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is headed to Atlanta, 13 – 15 September, to showcase the destination's vibrant culture, tourism offerings and developments, and meet with key film and tourism industry leaders, partners and media.

The Global Mission will be led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. He will be accompanied by Latia Duncombe, BMOTIA's Director General and other senior executives.

Continue Reading

The events of the "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour aim to heighten awareness of The Islands of The Bahamas brand, drive tourism business to the destination and honour The Bahamas' longstanding on-screen legacy, which has deep rooted connections in the market.

"Atlanta is a destination that is diverse and rich in culture, much like The Bahamas, making it the ideal place to conclude our successful U.S. tour," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. "The city is an extremely important market to us and one that is seeing rising demand. We have been working to continue to increase travel accessibility to meet those needs. Stopover visitor numbers from Atlanta for the first half of 2023 saw a 34 percent increase over the same period in 2022, and we hope to continue to see strong growth through end of year in this market."

Georgians can feel a world away in The Bahamas without the hassle of long-haul travel. Today, visitors can book twice weekly flights to Nassau and Saturday service to Exuma via Delta Air Lines, reaching the pristine shores in just two hours. Beginning 5 November, the carrier will increase service to Nassau, Exuma, Abaco and Eleuthera, ahead of the holiday season.

"Whether it's uninterrupted relaxation, action-packed adventure, or historical pursuits that visitors seek, our 16-island archipelago has unique experiences that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world," said Director General Latia Duncombe. "Atlanta is a special launch point for travellers as it has direct access to Nassau, our capital city, and our most popular Out Island destinations."

The "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour will make its next stop in the United Kingdom. Travellers who book their 2023 Bahamas vacation can expect year-long celebrations, events and festivities as the destination commemorates a golden jubilee milestone of 50 years of independence. For more information, visit www.thebahamas.com.

About The Bahamas
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES 
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

Bahamas Experiencing Explosive Growth in Visitor Arrival Numbers

WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN SEPTEMBER 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.